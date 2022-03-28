Take A Peek Inside Disney's $5K Pirates Of The Caribbean Suite In This IG Video

Are ye’ down for a pirate adventure on your next vacation? If you enthusiastically said yes, you’ll want to check out this video of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean suite at Disneyland. The Disney Parks Instagram account is giving fans a rare glimpse inside the two-bedroom Pirates of the Caribbean Signature Suite, which includes luxurious decor and furniture that are fit for the Captain’s Quarters.

The themed Disney suite is actually one of five signature suites at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim that give guests a fully immersive experience during their stay. Along with the Pirates suite, Disney has a Big Thunder Suite, Adventureland Suite, Fairytale Suite, and Mickey Mouse Penthouse inspired by the big cheese himself. Of course, if you consider Pirates of the Caribbean your favorite Disney Parks attraction, the Pirates Suite is the one for you. In the video of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean suite, you can get an idea of that one-of-a-kind experience that only Disney can offer.

The video of the room tour starts at the front door, where you’re greeted by the Pirates of the Caribbean doorbell playing “Yo Ho, Yo Ho, A Pirate’s Life For Me” — one of the coolest parts of the suite, according to one guest who stayed there and called it one of the highlights of their trip. As exciting as the doorbell is, the inside of the suite is where it’s really at. Right as you enter, you see the massive living room that not only has colonial-style furniture, a giant TV, fireplace, and wet bar but also a massive dining room table for you and all your friends to sit around. There’s even a black pearl centerpiece, which gives a nod to Jack Sparrow’s beloved pirate ship.

After admiring the living room area, the Instagram Reels video then takes you to the first bedroom with two twin-sized beds that have pirate flags on them. The first bedroom also has its own bathroom that comes with a pirate map shower curtain. If sharing a bathroom is at all stressful for your fam and makes you feel like an angry pirate, no need to worry. The Pirates of the Caribbean suite actually has a second bathroom down the hall that is just as on-theme and includes Disney’s signature H20+ products for you to use.

Of course, the master bedroom also has its own luxurious bathroom with not only a steam shower, but also a Jacuzzi tub as well, which makes it easy to treat yourself to a relaxing soak after a long day at Disneyland. The master bedroom also has a gorgeous canopy bed with a full length mirror in the corner that’ll come in handy when snapping your Disneyland OOTD selfies. All the rooms also have spectacular views of the Disneyland Resort that are perfect for viewing the fireworks at night. So, instead of worrying about finding a good spot among the crowds, just watch the fireworks from your cozy suite.

For a little pirate booty, guests who have stayed in the Pirates of the Caribbean suite also mentioned in the Instagram video’s comments that you’ll receive chocolate gold coins on your pillow at night. Plus, one guest said that during the holidays, there’s also a “Christmas tree in a treasure chest” to add to the nautical decor.

If you’re thinking a pirate’s life is for you, you’ll want to start saving up for this signature suite ASAP, because the Pirates of the Caribbean Signature Suite costs about $4,368 a night. The room also sleeps up to four adults, so that’s a little over $1,000 a person. If you factor in park tickets and all the Mickey-shaped food you plan on eating, it can get pretty pricey. For a dream come true stay at the “happiest place on Earth” and a chance to live like Jack Sparrow, though, that’s totally worth it.

