If you’re a Disney fan, you’ve likely heard the term “Disneybound” before. For anyone who’s new to it all or needs a refresher, Disneybounding is when you take inspiration from Disney characters when putting together your outfit for the day. This is different than wearing a costume. In fact, Disneybounding is how adults can dress up for their theme park days without breaking the no costume rule. Instead, this is a chance for you to get creative with what’s already in your closet, and there are tons of Disneybounding ideas inspired by TikTok that you can check out to get started.

Disneybound originator, Leslie Kay, put together a handy guide to Disneybounding — DisneyBound : Dress Disney and Make It Fashion Book ($10) — that’s full of inspiration. There’s also the Disneybound blog that is a great resource for outfit ideas based on your fave Disney characters. However, it’s the Disneybounding ideas on TikTok that really allow you to see these ‘fits in action. Whether you’re looking for Disneybounding ideas based on your fave film or just different ways to style one dress into different Disney characters, TikTokers are here to show you the way.

These Disneybound ideas on TikTok are just what you need to see before packing for your next Disneyland trip. You could even take inspiration for a cute Disney themed date night with your partner. These Disneybound TikToks will even come in handy if you’re just attending a costume party and don’t necessarily want to spend a ton of money on something new. The beauty of Disneybounding is you probably already have everything you need in your closet at home, so go ahead and check out these TikToks for styling inspo.

01 Encanto Disneybound Ideas TikTok You may not talk about Bruno, but you can dress like him. TikToker @rozysmagicalworld shares creative ways to dress like the entire Madrigal family from Encanto in this one video. For Bruno, all you need is an olive green jacket or cardigan over a red top and brown pants. The Disneybound for Mirabel’s mom, Julieta, is super cute as well and includes a blue top with a green overall dress over it.

02 Aladdin Disneybound Ideas Perhaps Aladdin was your fave movie growing up. If that’s the case, you’ll want to follow TikToker @magicwithmegd’s lead with these Aladdin-inspired Disneybounds. Choose between Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie, and even Rajah Disneybound ideas in this TikTok. If you have a cream colored skirt or pants along with a purple top, it might be easiest to just go as Aladdin, but there is “a whole new world” of OOTD ideas out there.

03 Green Dress Disneybound Ideas Disnybounders will tell you that some items in your closet are staples that can be used for many different characters. For example, TikToker @pbandjellyjenn shows off that one green dress can be used for Tinker Bell, Kermit, and Mike Wazowski. With the right accessories, your lewk really comes together.

04 Green Shirt Disneybound Ideas TikTok A solid color tee can also come in handy when putting together Disneybound outfits. TikToker @positivelytamerra shows that one green shirt can be used for Peter Pan, Tiana, and even Disgust from Inside Out. The best part of these OOTDs is that the green shirt if thrifted as well.

05 Purple Top Disneybound Ideas If you’ve got a purple tee or cute top in your closest, you’ve got a plethora of characters you can be as well. TikToker @aliceclarkpayne shows off some cute outfit ideas that include Aladdin, Daisy, and Rapunzel. For the latter, your look will really come together once you put your hair in a braid with flowers like Rapunzel does in Tangled.

06 Dumbo Disneybound Idea TikToker @braidsandbigearrings has some really unique Disneybound ideas, but one that sticks out is her Dumbo Disneybound. If you’re headed to the parks, Disneybounding as your favorite Disneyland or Walt Disney World ride is also an option. You don’t have to just be inspired by the characters. By dressing up as your favorite ride, you can even have a cute photoshoot outside of the attraction for the ‘Gram.

07 Group Princess Disneybound Idea TikTok If you’re going to Disney with your whole crew and they’re all down to Disneybound, you may want to dress as different Disney princesses. TikToker @jayyluvsdisney did this for their birthday, which is just the cutest and most magical way to spend your big day. Since each princess has her own color scheme, you can definitely differentiate yourselves and complete each look with specific accessories. For instance, Cinderella wears blue and would get a black choker, Belle wears yellow with some rose jewelry, and Snow White has a blue top and yellow skirt with a red bow on top.

08 Alice In Wonderland Disneybound Ideas TikToker @dislifeofaya has some of the most adorable Disneybound ideas, and even gets creative with using the same blue dress to create three very different Disneybound lewks. The same blue dress can be used for Belle, Cinderella, and Alice from Alice in Wonderland. The latter is a super cute idea that you can even pair with your fave jean jacket for a more casual Alice ‘fit.

09 Powerline Disneybound Idea This throwback Powerline Disneybound from @colormecourtney is full of nostalgia. ‘90s kids will instantly recognize the character from A Goofy Movie and you’ll “stand out” in the park wearing all yellow. While characters like Ariel and Rapunzel are very popular to Disneybound as, you’ll get more compliments from diehard Disney fans for more deep cut Disney characters.