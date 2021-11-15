Holidays
Disney's 2021 holiday merch includes all new spirit jerseys with Mickey Mouse on them.

Disney’s Holiday Merch Includes New Festive Spirit Jerseys And Mickey Ears

Find something for everyone on your list at ShopDisney.

By Rachel Chapman
ShopDisney

It’s time for the “happiest place on Earth” to become the merriest, thanks to the drop of Disney’s holiday merch for 2021.

Whether or not you’re heading to the parks to celebrate, here are 14 Disney holiday 2021 merch must-haves that anyone would love to see under their tree.

ShopDisney

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ShopDisney

Tap