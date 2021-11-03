Food
14 ‘Gram-Worthy Holiday Treats You Can Get At Disneyland This Year

Even the grey stuff from Beauty and the Beast is getting a festive makeover.

By Rachel Chapman
It’s no secret that Disneyland knows how to make the most adorable and Insta-worthy treats year-round, but for the holidays, they really pull out the stops. This is when the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park bakeries put an extra bit of pixie dust (and powdered sugar) on top of all their sweet holiday treats.

If you have plans to visit the Disneyland Resort during the holiday season, which begins Nov. 12 and lasts through Jan. 9, any of these 14 holiday Disney snacks from the food guide will make your trip to the “happiest place on Earth” even merrier.

