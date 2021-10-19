The spookiest time of the year is upon us, and with the arrival of fall leaves and frights comes all the merch. If you’re a Disney fan, the merch possibilities are truly excellent this year, including the selection of spooky and not-so-spooky Disney 2021 Halloween mugs. While the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner, it’s not too late to get your hands on one of these boo-tiful ceramic mugs.
Disney is known for putting a lighter spin on the oftentimes creepy aesthetics of this holiday, so it’s not surprising they did the same for their 2021 Halloween mugs, which pay homage to characters like Binx from Hocus Pocus and Zero from The Nightmare Before Christmas. If you’re into scary cute, not creepy, check out the mugs shaped like jack-o-lanterns, complete with Mickey ears and a chipper grin. There are also mugs with your favorite characters, mugs that feature unique shapes, and even color-changing Disney mugs that literally change hues when you pour a warm beverage inside.
If you’re into cute with a side of creepy, there are also plenty of options. Check out the Disney mugs that replicate the poisoned apple Snow White ate, a mug featuring everyone’s favorite ghostly sidekick, Zero, and a jar-shaped mug that replicates the night shade concoction Sally made in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Ready to find your new last-minute mug for spooky season? Hurry up and snag these Disney Halloween mugs before they’re gone.
