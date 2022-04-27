These new Hocus Pocus items are scary cute.
Halloween is one of the best times at the “happiest place on Earth,” and Disney is giving a “shriek peek” into what’s to come this fall. Between new Minnie Mouse ears and Haunted Mansion backpacks, Disney’s Halfway to Halloween merch 2022 is sure to give fans some ghoulish delights.
Disney is sharing a first look at the happy haunts coming this fall, and the 2022 Halloween merch is something you do not want to miss. These new products will be available starting August 2022 at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and online at ShopDisney, and the collection includes some Nightmare Before Christmas and Haunted Mansion items.