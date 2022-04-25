Summer might still be a few months away, but at Disney Parks, it looks like the spookiest season of the year is officially upon us — and least for a few days. To celebrate the fact that there’s about six months to go until Oct. 31, Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and more Disney Parks are holding a “Halfway to Halloween” celebration for just under one week, complete with scary-good food offerings and some merch you won’t want to miss. Specifically, Disney’s Halfway to Halloween popcorn buckets are musts for your collection with two limited-edition offerings inspired by a Halloween Mickey Mouse and Jack Skellington from Nightmare Before Christmas.

From Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May 1, Disney Parks will be taking a break from their spring festivities to lean into some spooky season vibes. In addition to serving up some Hocus Pocus-inspired treats, like Sanderson Sister cupcakes and hot cocoa bombs, to munch on during your visit, the Magic Kingdom will also be offering two limited-edition popcorn buckets to make your snacking experience oh-so-spooky.

At the outdoor vending carts in the west side at Disney Springs, you can scoop up a Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket, which shows the mouse dressed up as a mummy while holding a yellow jack-o-lantern. Meanwhile, the too-cute Jack Skellington popcorn bucket, which you can scoop up at the Liberty Square Popcorn Cart at the Magic Kingdom, features a playful rendition of the Pumpkin King’s head.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Unsurprisingly, both of these popcorn buckets are bound to be hot items, and there will be a limit of two per person, so keep that in mind when scooping some up.

While Disneyland won’t be offering any Halfway to Halloween popcorn buckets, you can still get a ‘Gram-worthy container for your snacks. To celebrate the return of the park’s nighttime shows and parades, Disneyland is offering a limited-edition popcorn bucket and sipper inspired by two of the parade floats — and the best part is that the turtle and dragon-inspired merch lights up.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Both Disney’s Halfway to Halloween treats and popcorn buckets will only be around until Sunday, May 1, so if you’re ready to bypass summer and you’re already dreaming of the season of jack-o-lanterns and changing leaves, make sure to plan your visit to a Disney park before then.