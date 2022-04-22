The adorable light-up popcorn bucket is a must.
The nighttime is about to come alive once again at the happiest place on Earth. Disneyland’s nighttime shows and parades are back for 2022, and there’s tons of new food, merch, and spectaculars you do not want to miss.
Not only are nighttime shows at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park returning, but Disney is also celebrating the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade’s 50th anniversary. The festivities include a must-have popcorn bucket for collectors and a brand new float.