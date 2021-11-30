25 December Captions And Quotes For All Your End-Of-Year ‘Grams
It’s the most wonderful month of the year.
It might be hard to believe, but the countdown to New Year’s and next year’s fresh start is officially just right around the corner. While December has a reputation for being cold and dreary, it’s also the most wonderful month of the year thanks to big holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, and all the annual festivities that go on ahead of January. Whether you’re starting to think ahead to your New Year’s resolutions or you’re living in the moment by partaking in all the holiday parties and ugly sweaters you can handle, these December captions and quotes for Instagram will have you ready to embrace the final weeks of the year.
Of course, the countdown to next year wouldn’t be complete with plenty of December Instagram posts demonstrating how you’re making the holiday season as merry as possible. If you live somewhere with snow, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of snow cute selfies of you ice skating, making snowmen, or tapping into your inner child with a playful snow fight. December is also the perfect time to capture memories of you taking part in festive winter traditions like putting up a Christmas tree with lots of colorful ornaments and lights, shopping your local German holiday market with a mug of mulled wine in hand, or shopping for your loved ones at your favorite boutiques. If you’re heading to your hometown for the holidays, you’ll want to capture plenty of photos with your high school besties and your family baking holiday cookies, pies, and other festive treats. Whichever winter moments and memories you decide to share on the ‘Gram, you’ll need the perfect December quotes and sayings to caption your Instagram posts.
Despite its reputation and the plunging temperatures, December is anything but bleak. It’s the perfect month to reconnect with family and friends, enjoy the holidays to the fullest, and have some well-deserved revelry before the new year comes around. Just make sure you have these December captions on hand for all your end-of-year Instagram posts.
- “I heard a bird sing in the dark of December. A magical thing, and sweet to remember. We are nearer to Spring than we were in September.” ― Oliver Herford
- "Welcome to the most wonderful month of the year.”
- Some people are worth melting for.” ― Frozen, Olaf
- “I go back to December all the time.― Taylor Swift, “Back To December”
- “Baby, it’s cold outside.” ― Frank Loesser
- “December, being the last month of the year, cannot help but make us think of what is to come.” ― Fennel Hudson
- “December: The final countdown to 2022.”
- “My vibe right now is just enjoying 2021 before it’s all over.”
- “POV: curling up with a good book and dreaming away the cold.”
- “Of all the months of the year there is not a month one half so welcome to the young, or so full of happy associations, as the last month of the year.” ― Charles Dickens
- “In this world only winter is certain.” ― George R.R. Martin
- “Winter is coming? Scratch that: Winter is here.”
- “No one asked if I was ready for December.”
- “December clouds are now covering me.” ― Collective Soul, “December”
- “Ready to rock around the Christmas tree.”
- “Nothing like my crew on cold December nights.”
- “Dreamin’ of a white December.”
- “It’s officially a winter wonderland.”
- “Hot cocoa and cold toes.”
- “Manifesting plenty of mulled wine and ice skating dates this December.”
- “It’s officially cozy SZN.”
- “Officially in hibernation mode until further notice.”
- “Is 2022 here yet?”
- “Ready for a month of holiday parties and ugly sweaters.”
- “December mood: Putting Justin Bieber’s ‘Mistletoe’ on repeat.”