As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.

Try not to let that prevent you from taking a risk, though. As passionate Mars joins the sun in Sagittarius as of Dec. 13, you may feel even more adventurous than usual, pushing you to get into the spirit of this larger-than-life energy. Dec. 13 is also when intelligent Mercury will enter hardworking and resilient Capricorn, giving you the strength to overcome challenges and calculate longterm plans.

However, the energy of this week reaches its peak on Dec. 18, when the full moon in social and adaptable Gemini will illuminate the night sky as of 11:35 p.m. ET. This full moon may lead to some innovative ideas that encourage you to take a big step. It may even lead to a conversation that emphasizes a moment of growth. But as talkative Mercury squares off with sensitive Chiron, that conversation may also feel like ripping off a bandage before the pain becomes too great.

Here’s why the following zodiac signs may find this week more challenging:

matrixnis/E+/Getty Images

Cancer: You’re Digging Deep And Coming To Terms With Your True Feelings

You’re a deeply sensitive and heartfelt zodiac sign, Cancer. When you give into your feelings, they have the power to fill up every square inch of your being. And as this week’s full moon rushes through your 12th house of spirituality, your inner world will expand, revealing so many of the thoughts, feelings, and dreams you’ve been collecting within. While the experience can be incredibly cathartic, it can also feel overwhelming if you’ve been avoiding your truth. Lean into the experience and let it heal you.

Scorpio: It May Feel Like Things Need To Get Worse Before They Get Better

You’re no stranger to transformation, Scorpio. Your zodiac sign gives you the power to burn down a bridge just to build a new one that’s much stronger. You know that sometimes you need to cut things off completely in order for something better to grow in its place. As the full moon in Gemini radiates throughout your eighth house of creation and destruction, you may become aware of everything that has been extended beyond its expiration date. Let something go to embrace something new.

Capricorn: You May Be Feeling Much More Sensitive Than Usual

This week presents you with the final countdown to Venus retrograde, and because Venus will retrograde in Capricorn, you’ll feel its effects even more profoundly. Because this retrograde is currently in its pre-shadow phase, you’re more than likely already feeling it. Venus retrograde has the potential to bring up unfinished business that relates to your love life, your social life, and your financial habits. You may be grappling with some uncomfortable truths over the course of the next few weeks as tensions intensify. But ultimately, the experience will help you grow in so many ways.