By the time spring break rolls around, you can't contain your excitement. You're looking forward to soaking up the warm sunshine with a smoothie in hand, and can't think of anything else but the serenity of the waves crashing on the shore and relaxing poolside. Whether you're pulling out your swimsuits and gearing up for a getaway, or planing on soaking in the rays closer to home, you know the only thing that matters the most is making new memories with your crew. That also means a group pic of everyone together needs to be added to the itinerary ASAP. For that, you'll want to bring along some cute spring break captions for posting on the 'Gram.

As soon as your last class before spring break comes to a close, you're in total vacation mode. You have so much to do, and so little time, which is why you shouldn't have to worry about coming up with some spring break captions on your own. If you’re planning on getting away, checking up on the travel restrictions of the destination you’re headed to is just another item on your to-do list this year, which is why you’ll be grateful to have these 35 cute spring break quotes ready to go for all your sunglasses selfies and sunset snaps. Whether you’re planning a staycation with your roomies or renting out a beach house with your crew, you know that fun times are just around the corner.

While you could always go with something beachy or a standard tropical pun, you know deep down that your friends deserve a spring break caption that's just as cute as the new polka dot swimsuit and oversized inflatable you bought for the occasion. So, for every "cheers to the break" boomerang with your fruit smoothies or snap of your squad laying on your beach towels, you'll be able to plug away a cute spring break caption from this list and get back to soaking up the good times.

Tony Anderson/DigitalVision/Getty Images

"Nothing makes me smile bigger than salty air and wind in my hair." "We found love in a beachy place." "Spring has sprung, and I plan on blooming all week long." "Feeling beachy with these mermaids." "Having the best week with the besties." "Spring is a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can be." "Did someone say, 'spring break?' Alpaca my bags." "Shake your palm palms." "I'd make a wish on a starfish, but I'm already in paradise." "Friends are like seashells, we collect them along the way." "Catching flights and waves all spring break long." "Drinking fruit smoothies with my main squeezes." "Spring break without my best friends is like trying to surf without a board." "Not sure if you've heard, but girls just wanna have sun." "We're gonna soak up the sun, and have a pocketful of sunshine." "Sea the beauty this spring break." "We were mermaid to have fun this spring break." "All the flamingle ladies. All the flamingle ladies." "Beach don't kill my vibe." "More sun, please." "Today's vibe is nap, and then nap some more." "It doesn't matter how you spring break, it's who you spring break with." "What a grand adventure this week shall be." "Baby you light up my world like nobody else." — One Direction, "What Makes You Beautiful" "If we were a tropical fruit, we'd be all fine-apples." "The pineapple of my eye." “You can’t swim with us.” “I think every week should be spring break.” “Castaways, we are castaways.” — The Backyardigans “Snaccs gotta snack on vacation.” “We spring sprang sprung break.” “I don’t sea myself leaving anytime soon.” “Good things come to those who swim.” “Is it too late to switch my major to mermaid?” “Party now, adult later.”