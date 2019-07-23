38 Comments To Leave On Your Little Sister's Instas That Will Send All The Love

The day your little sister was born was basically the day you were given a BFF for life. As the older sibling, your duties now include going on adventures together, showing her the ropes, being an excellent role model, and of course, hyping her up whenever possible. That includes on Instagram. Nowadays, it’s so easy to share the love with Instagram comments to leave for your little sister on whatever snaps she’s posted.

You could go on and on about how much you love your sister, but no one really has the time to read a novel in their Instagram comments. Instead, you need something short, sweet, and to the point. That can be hard to write when you have so many things you want to say. Luckily, there is this useful list of comments for sister pics. They’ll come in handy whenever you want to leave a nice comment for your sister on her latest fire selfie or OOTD mirror pic.

Since your sis looks up to you, anything positive you have to say will make her day. You want to encourage her to keep posting photos of her travels and trying out new makeup lewks. Now that you have these 38 phrases to comment on sister pics, it’s so easy for you to make a difference. In fact, it’s as easy as scrolling through your Insta feed. All you need to do is copy and paste whichever IG comment works best with whatever snap your bestie for life just posted.

For the #Fire selfies she posts:

"How did my little sister get so much better at selfies than me?"

"That lip color is [fire emoji]. Can I please borrow it ASAP?"

"Excuse me, sis... are you trying to break Insta with this gorgeous selfie?"

"Slaying the Insta game must be in the genes."

"My little sis is the cutest. Enough said."

"I knew we had good genes, but dang this selfie confirms it."

"Just so everyone who's commenting knows, this is my little sis and I'm proud AF."

"My lil is serving ALL the looks."

"I always think, 'This is the best selfie you’ve ever posted,' but then you post another one I love."

"I'm sorry, but isn't my sister the cutest or what?"

“You better work, sis!”

“Please frame this and give it to me for my birthday.”

“Hang this in the Louvre.”

For every #OOTD pic:

"I'm going to steal this outfit from your closet."

"We need to go shopping together ASAP."

"The most stylish member of the family right here."

"I know I'm older, but you're my fashion role model."

"One word: stunning!"

"Copying this look, because it's fire."

"Ugh, why didn't you have these clothes for me to steal when we were kids?"

"You look adorable, but what's new?"

"I can't get over how cute this outfit is."

"You get all the good jeans. See what I did there?"

“Could you BE any cuter?"

“You put the star in sistar.”

For her plandid adventure snaps:

"Why aren't we hanging out rn?"

"I'm the oldest, but you're the coolest. How did that happen?"

"You make everything look so fun!"

"Let's do this next time we hang out."

"There's the Mary-Kate to my Ashley."

"You are hands down my favorite person in the entire universe."

"Ugh, this pic just makes me miss you even more."

"Warning: This pic is too cute to handle."

"I wish there were a way for me to like this picture even more."

"I'm so glad I get to call you my best friend and sister. [heart emojis]"

“When’s the next family vacay, because I miss going on adventures with you?”

“How did I get so lucky to have a sister this awesome?”