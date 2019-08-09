36 Colorado Captions That’ll Take Your Instagram To New Heights

When some people define "traveling," they might talk about dreamy trips to other countries, long plane rides, and islands that are filled with palm trees. They may picture places around the world that require a passport, or the destinations with mountains and national parks that are close to home and well worth exploring. Personally, your sights are set on Colorado, which is why you need Instagram captions for Colorado that’ll take your social media to new heights.

Colorado is a state loaded with hiking trails and beautiful #views. It's home to Rocky Mountain National Park and Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, where you can camp, bike, and take otherworldly pictures of the stars, including the Milky Way. It's also the best destination to explore a city surrounded by nature like Denver or Breckenridge, and catch a baseball game. (The Colorado Rockies, anyone?)

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have noted that it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to travel, now is the time to explore its terrain. During your very own trip, you’ll want to hop from one cozy Airbnb to the next, snuggle up with your travel buddy, and decide what experiences you want to have while hanging in The Centennial State. Before you go home, you may decide it’s an absolute must to hit the slopes in Aspen, or pull out your digital camera while driving down a winding road and sticking your hands through the sunroof of your rented car.

Those types of photos have a story behind them, and make your Instagram feed like a travel journal curated and written by you. While you can always tell your stories in the captions of your Colorado pics, these Colorado-inspired quotes will take your account to new and amazing heights while you’re getting a healthy dose of fresh air.

"But first, let's go to Colorado." "Too much fresh air is not a thing." "Well, that escalated quickly." "In case you were wondering, I'm peaking." "To the top of the world we go." "Feelin' young, wild, and free." "Do more things that make you feel alive." "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this." "I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on my way." — Carl Sandburg "Doing this sweet thing called hiking." "I should probably move here, right?" "You're home and adventure all at once." "Think of it as an adventure." "I've never met a mountain I didn't like." "Adventuring." "Nothing but blue skies here." "I’m only climbing this mountain for the Instagram content." "Always take the scenic route." "This trip to Colorado was a home run." "Take me to the mountains." "Let's wander to where the WiFi is weak." "Every once in a while, it's important to adjust your altitude." "First, they’re smiling. Then, they’re sweating." "Oh, what a world." — Kacey Musgraves, "Oh, What A World" "Love her, but leave her wild." — Atticus "I think Colorado looks pretty good on me." "All you need is love and a little time in the mountains." "Destination: Colorado." "Adventures are forever." "Colorado officially has my heart." "There’s no chocolate in the Milky Way. Very disappointed." "My eyes saw it first." "How to: Look cute while hiking." "Put one foot in front of the other." "Pretending we’re the Backyardigans." "These starry nights will never get old."

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.