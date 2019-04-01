Gone are the days of lectures and midterm papers, but one thing that has stayed with you since college is your close-knit friend group. Your college crew was there for every late-night study session and meeting up at the local diner for burgers and fries on campus. Now that you’re all fully vaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s safe to travel, you’re planning a much-needed reunion. Whether it's an official gathering or a random get-together, you need Instagram captions for college reunion pics, when you’re meeting up with friends after a long time apart.

You don't know what you would have done without your besties in college, which is why you love every chance you get to meet up again. Sometimes, it’s something planned out like a Sunday brunch or an unofficial reunion at someone’s wedding. Whatever the occasion, you know the minute you’re all together again, it’ll be like no time has passed at all. You’ll spend most of your time recounting funny stories from classes or dishing on dorm life memories. Just don’t forget to use this opportunity to take as many pictures as possible as well.

Get some big group pics mixed with silly selfies. You could even try to recreate a fave photo you have from your college years, and when the time comes to post on the 'Gram, use one of these 25 quotes as your caption. You don’t want to waste a single second of precious reunion time coming up with something on your own. Just plug away and get right back to catching up.

"Though our branches grow in different directions, our roots remain as one." "I don’t remember much, but I will always remember you.” "Happiness is meeting an old friend after a long time, and feeling that nothing has changed." "College reunions are necessary, because you can't hug a friend on Facebook." "Celebrating memories while building new ones." "Any reunion wouldn't be the same without U." "In the end, you always go back to the people that were there in the beginning." — Dawson's Creek "The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." — Elisabeth Foley "I like to remember the BFA I got in college — aka, my Best Friends Always." "I'll never forget my college friends." "Reunited and it feels so good." — Peaches & Herb, "Reunited" "Nothing is as comfortable as an old friend." "Um, I invented Post-Its." — Romy and Michele's High School Reunion "Can't wait to ketchup with old friends, and relish the memories together." "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them.” — Andy, The Office "The older you get, the more important it is to know people that knew you when." — Amy Poehler "The past can be a nice place to visit sometimes.” "Souls tend to go back to who feels like home." — N.R. Hart “These people were worth the tuition money.” “We had to reunite IRL, because I can’t hug you on Insta.” “The B.S. was worth it for this crew.” “Great friends just pick up where they left off.” “I don’t need a time machine when I can just reunite with my college besties and it feels the same.” “A trip to nostalgia now and then is good for the spirit.” — Dan Bartolovic “Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them but you know that they are there.” — Christy Evans