40 Chill Instagram Captions For When The Stress Is Too Real

Chilling out is easier said than done. You'd love to spend an entire weekend at the spa getting a massage or a mud mask. But, you just can't get away from commitments, like school and work assignments. On any given afternoon, you could be found doing research on your computer or answering emails on your phone in an attempt to check things off your to-do list. The stress can be so real, and the last thing on your mind is your Instagram page once you do have a second of free time. That's where these chill Instagram captions can come in to play. They allow you to hang out with no stress, quickly tap the “share” button once you’ve picked your favorite photo, and then relax with a pomegranate facial.

Before you use these chill captions, though, you need to take a second to relax and calm down. Unplug and channel some inner peace. Lower your shoulders, close your eyes, and loosen your jaw. Release any tension from the week. Do yourself a favor in this moment, and don’t check your phone. In fact, it’s best to just put it on ‘do not disturb’ mode. Maybe you’ll go on a peaceful walk around the neighborhood, or read a self-help book for a few hours. Soon enough, you'll be back on track — running at a normal speed and remembering to put your priorities into place.

Believe it or not, life is only going to get busier, and it's up to you to find time to recharge. Put a self-care weekend in the books, complete with a DIY manicure and a soothing bath. Social media can be the least of your worries, and surely something to not stress about, because these chill Instagram captions will help you channel some calm vibes on your feed.

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

Shutterstock

"Feeling as cool as my iced coffee." "When I'm wearing a crewneck sweatshirt, there's not a worry in my world." "Casually channeling my inner couch potato." "Let's slow down for a second, and see where we go." "Until further notice, assume I'm out of the office." "Self-care and chill." "The only thing you should chase on a Saturday is the next episode." "'Tis the season to stay snuggled up as long as possible." "Sorry, I couldn't see you through the cucumbers on my eyes." "Fact: There's nothing that can't be cured by a facial and lots of coconut oil." "Thinking only pillow thoughts." "When life gets messy, turn it into a mud mask." "You can always find me hanging in a bubble bath." "Girl, you are getting there." "Trying to chill out, but this is new for me." "Has anyone seen my chill? I must have left it somewhere." “Pace yourself. Life is a marathon, and you're sprinting through it without any water breaks." "This must be the art of doing nothing at all." "Note to self: Doing nothing is sort of fun. Let's do it again sometime." "Just trying to find some peace and quiet in this busy city with all the bright lights." "When in doubt, zen it out." "My brain has been running at a mile a minute, and I don't even like cardio." "Messy buns and ordering pizza with my roommates." "I've been feeling a lot better since I broke up with stress." "Peace, love, and laying on the couch." "It's OK to take a break every once in a while. That's the only way you can prepare for the next adventure." "Hang loose and love freely." "Don't ever forget that you're a human being." "It's possible to be strong and exhausted at the same time." "Taking time to relax, because life can be a rush." "Perfectly content with where I'm at right now." "Let your weekend be filled with love, laughing, and lots of relaxing." “Weekends are for chilling.” “Working hard, or hardly working?” “Put on some yoga pants and take in some zen vibes.” “Some days you need to do a whole lot of nothing.” “Chill vibes only.” “Sit back and relax, the stress can wait.” “Cool as a cucumber.” “No plans are the best kind of plans.”