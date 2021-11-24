The holiday season is the time to show love to everyone in your life, and that definitely includes your furry BFF. Luckily, Chewy’s Cyber Week 2021 sale is so epic that you’ll be able to grab more than a couple of things for your pet at a steep discount. The sale starts at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and goes until the day after Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, so you have all week long to fill up your fur baby’s stocking.

There are so many amazing deals on treats and toys during Chewy’s Black Friday sale that you’ll want to put as many as you can into your online shopping cart while they’re still in stock. All Disney-themed toys are “Buy 2, Get 1 Free,” so why not grab a Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto plushie for them to chew on? Meanwhile, dog apparel is up to 50% off, including this adorable plaid hoodie by Frisco. Just think of how snuggly warm your pet will be in their new apparel on Christmas morning (and how cute they’ll look on the ‘Gram.)

Besides all the fun stuff, there are also some really great basic pet care items on sale, too, so now’s the perfect time to save money on the essentials. Padded comfort leashes are up to 50% off, as well as this extra-tall gate that automatically closes to keep your pet safe. Beds and furniture for both cats and dogs are up to 40% off. Meanwhile, you can even snag your fur baby a new ceramic bowl during Chewy’s Cyber Week sake and get it personalized with their name.

While you’ll want to hop on the site ASAP on Nov. 24, be sure to check back each day to see Chewy’s Black Friday flash deals, as well as what’s up for grabs for their “Buy 2, Get 1 Free” sale. By the end of Chewy’s Cyber Week on Nov. 30, your pet will be so spoiled. And, honestly, it’s what they deserve.

Chewy Cyber Week Dog Deals

All dog beds are up to 40% off during Chewy’s Cyber Week sale, including this extremely adorable Baby Yoda covered bed for smaller pups. Give each one of your dogs the gift of an extremely comfy sleeping spot that is not your bed.

You can also grab up to 50% off on select grooming and apparel items so your pup is looking their best for the holidays, and up to 30% off on health and wellness items so they’re feeling their best, too. Tech items are also up to 20% off, so if you’ve been thinking about investing in a GPS-tracking collar, now’s the time to hop on that.

Chewy Cyber Week Cat Deals

Cat condos and trees are up to 40% off, which is a total steal. Cat furniture can be pricy, but with such a deep discount, you may even be able to upgrade to a multi-level mansion, like this 61-inch cat tree by Frisco.

The “Buy 2, Get 1 Free” deals extend to the smaller cat supplies, too, so it’s a great time to stock up on tiny toy mice and laser pointers. Plus, with up to 30% off on all treats, food, and litter, you’ll be saving some serious cash in the long run. There’s even a 20% discount on all tech items, like automatic feeders, fountains, and pet cameras, so you can see what your furry friends are up to when you aren’t home.

Chewy Cyber Week Pet Deals

If you’ve been thinking about bringing a lizard or hamster home to the fam, Chewy’s Cyber Week sale is the time to stock up on all the gear you’ll need. The buy two, get one free deals apply to all “other pet” gear, including essential items for gerbils, birds, and more. Chewy’s deals also feature up to 50% off reptile, fish, horse, bird, and small pet supplies, including cages, tanks, food, and more.