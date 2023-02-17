Charli D’Amelio made some big changes in 2022 when she moved out of her parents’ house. While she told People that she still sees them every single day, living on your own for the first time is a huge deal. It’s a chance to make your home your own with different furniture and decor, and one area of her house that has seen a lot of action is D’Amelio’s kitchen. You’ve probably seen it in a few of her TikTok videos, which is why you might want to cop a few items from D’Amelio’s kitchen decor for yourself.

Over the holidays, D’Amelio hosted a series of Charmas — Charli D’Amelio Christmas — videos that featured baking and DIY tutorials from her kitchen. D’Amelio kicked off her first video saying, “No one ever sees my kitchen for real but this is my house.” It gave fans a chance to admire her Insta-worthy decor and modern aesthetic with glass kitchen cabinet doors and a minimalistic color scheme.

While D’Amelio has a few of her favorite kitchen items listed on her Amazon storefront, it’s pretty easy to track down some decor dupes to achieve the same look and feel in your home. To make your space more D’Amelio-approved, here are a few decor dupes to add to your cart.

01 Stock Up On White Essentials Like These Tumblers PYD Life Sublimation Blanks Skinny Tumbler Amazon $33 $25 See on Amazon You can clearly see D’Amelio’s white dishes in her kitchen cabinets. It provides a clean aesthetic that rivals something you’d see in an organized Kardashian kitchen. It may not be in your budget to fully stock up on dishes, cups, and glasses, but these white tumblers are a great start. They’re listed under D’Amelio’s kitchen faves on Amazon, and come in a pack of four for just $25.

02 Drink Your Fave Iced Coffee With These Boba Cups AmzFan Iced Coffee Cups Amazon $20 $17 See on Amazon D’Amelio is known for loving her Dunkin’ iced coffee, so it makes sense that she would have a variety of reusable cups in her kitchen to drink from. These boba cups are listed on her Amazon storefront as well. They’re great for iced drinks as well as boba drinks and smoothies with stainless steel straws.

03 Enjoy Some Homemade Juice With These Reusable Bottles Glass Juicing Bottles Amazon $23 $20 See on Amazon Another cup option are these juicing bottles, which are also available on D’Amelio’s storefront. These tall mason jars are great for homemade juice, smoothies, or just iced water. Staying hydrated is key when you’re as busy as D’Amelio.

04 Keep Snacks Insta-Worthy With These Countertop Jars Premium Quality Apothecary Jar Amazon $15 See on Amazon D’Amelio keeps her countertops pretty organized with very little decor. However, you can see some snacks stored in jars like this one. They look just like the ones in Khloé Kardashian’s iconic pantry.

05 Spruce Up Your Paper Towels With This Holder Paper Towel Holder Amazon $15 $12 See on Amazon An easy way to make your kitchen more organized is to get a paper towel holder that matches your aesthetic. This simple black holder is identical to the one D’Amelio has in her kitchen. Over 1,300 five-star reviews on Amazon praise this particular holder for being “modern and sleek.”

06 Stay Organized With This Lazy Susan Lazy Susan Organizer Amazon $16 See on Amazon Lazy Susans are a great hack for kitchen storage. All you need to do is place items you’d normally just have hanging out on your counter onto the organizer, so it looks intentional. They are especially great for spices if you cook a lot. D’Amelio uses hers for fruit, which adds a pop of color to the white and black kitchen.

07 Store Your Spices And Sprinkles In Matching Jars RoyalHouse Plastic Spice Jars with Black Cap Amazon $16 See on Amazon When D’Amelio is making hot cocoa bombs, she goes looking for sprinkles and reveals that she keeps everything organized in jars and bottles. It’s very reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s pantry, with her candy and sprinkle jars. Having everything placed in the same cabinet just makes it easier for you to find what you’re looking for in the moment.

08 Make Your Kitchen More Cozy With Some Candles Lulu Candles Amazon $20 See on Amazon While pretty much everything in D’Amelio’s kitchen has a purpose for cooking, she does have some traditional home decor as well. Next to her fruit, she has some candles on display. In her “my home” storefront, D’Amelio lists a few candles she loves. One is this Lulu candle that has a jasmine, oud, and sandalwood scent. The black jar blends in with her kitchen cabinets.

09 Choose Candles That Smell Like Home Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Connecticut Amazon $38 See on Amazon Another candle option is a Homesick candle. Homesick has location-based candles that smell like your hometown. D’Amelio is originally from Connecticut, so she has this one listed on her Amazon. However, you can find candles for different states and cities, depending on where you call home.

10 Have Your Fave Recipes On Display With This iPad Stand UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder Amazon $13 $10 See on Amazon In the corner, you can see D’Amelio’s iPad on display in a tablet holder. This white stand will match the rest of the kitchen decor, and is perfect for holding up your tablet as you’re looking up recipes. You can also use it to prop up your phone for a TikTok or two.

11 Add Some Life To Your Kitchen With Plants Glazed Ceramic Planter Etsy $6 See on Etsy Another way to add a pop of color to your space is with some plants. They can be faux plants if your kitchen doesn’t get a lot of light. While the green will add some color, you don’t want to stray too far away from the minimalistic style, so go for some white planters. D’Amelio has something similar on the shelf next to her spices and sprinkles.