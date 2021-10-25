Spooky season has arrived, and with it come the witches, werewolves, and ghostly #Halloween aesthetics that fill up your Instagram feed. While there are plenty of pumpkin puns you can use to caption your posts, going with lines from a classic Halloween movie like Casper brings a welcome sense of spooky season nostalgia to your current-day posts. To relive memories of chilly night trick-or-treating or watching the friendly ghost on your boxy TV, check out these Casper quotes for your Halloween Instagram captions.

Remember how shocking it was when Kat discovered her dad had turned into a ghost? Or how your heart ached for Casper when he whispered his most iconic line to Kat: “Can I keep you?” Chances are your friends do, too, so it’ll be tons of fun to throw it back with a Casper quote that’ll pair perfectly with your Halloween Instagrams. I mean, the second you post any of Casper’s sweet, yet sad, lines with a dreamy autumn photo, the likes are gonna come rolling in.

If sweet and dreamy isn’t your thing, the best part is that Casper also has plenty of fun and snarky lines to choose from, too. The scenes with the ghost trio — Fatso, Stretch, and Stinky — are chockfull of short and snappy comedic gems, which make for the perfect Halloween Instagram captions. Whether you’re reliving the sweetness of that Casper-Kat kiss, or you’re calling your besties a bunch of bonebags, there’s something for everyone in these Casper quotes for Halloween captions.