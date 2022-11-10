Back in the spring, Bumble launched their IRL program, which includes free and fun events for users to attend where they can meet people from the app in real life. Some of the Bumble IRL events have included happy hours, workout classes, and Topgolf nights in cities like Austin, Atlanta, and Brooklyn. Now, with Thanksgiving around the corner, Bumble BFF’s Friendsgiving events will give people a chance to meet new friends while taking part in activities like bracelet making and culinary demos.

Let’s face it, meeting new people can be difficult AF. If you’re the kind of person who struggles with getting to know someone — whether it’s a romantic partner or just a friend — over dinner and drinks, these Bumble IRL events are the perfect solution. They take the stress out of the entire situation by offering fun activities to do while you’re mixing and mingling. The point is to find an activity you’re interested in so you already share a common interest with everyone else in attendance — and who doesn’t love a good Friendsgiving?

If you’re currently waiting for a Friendsgiving invite, here it is. Before you head back home or gather on the big day with your chosen family, celebrate Friendsgiving with Bumble BFF. The special event happening in cities around the U.S. features food, drinks, and friendship-inspired activities. This is the perfect event to attend if you’re looking to make more friends or you just want to celebrate the season with your crew doing something festive. In either case, you’ll want to RSVP to the Friendsgiving event closest to you, but you’ll want to do it soon. These Bumble BFF Friendsgiving events have limited capacities.

What Is The Friendsgiving With Bumble BFF Event?

aire images/Moment/Getty Images

On select dates in November in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City, Bumble IRL will be hosting Bumble BFF Friendsgiving events. As mentioned, these events will include food, drinks, and special activities. Some of those activities include making autumn bouquets with Flower Bodega that Bumble users can then use to make Insta-worthy tablescapes for their own celebrations at home. There will also be a holiday culinary demo, pastel still-life paintings with Happy Medium Art Studio, and DJ Domo playing some of the hottest tracks for you to dance around to.

Since it is a Friendsgiving event, you can also make some friendship bracelets with My Bracelet Bar. There will also be volunteer activities you can partake in as well since the holidays are a great time to give back. The best part of all is probably the complimentary food, beverages, and merch you’ll get by attending. Who doesn’t love free stuff at an already free event?

When Is The Friendsgiving With Bumble BFF Event?

miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images

If you’re ready to sign up, you may first want to check your cal to make sure you’re available. The Bumble BFF Friendsgiving event will be happening in Chicago first on Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Utopian Tailgate. Then, the fun will be traveling west to Los Angeles on Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Revery LA. Finally, New York will get a chance to celebrate Friendsgiving on Nov. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 873 Broadway.

You can RSVP on the Bumble Events site by entering your name and email address. Keep in mind that an RSVP is required to attend, and you must be 21 and up as well.