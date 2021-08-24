Dear reader: this Halloween, you are cordially invited to attend a royal ball inspired by one of your favorite Netflix series. The Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa in San Diego, California is gearing up for the fall season with an exciting calendar of events — and fans will definitely want to tap into their inner Daphne Bridgerton at a Bridgerton-inspired masquerade ball on Halloween. The Bridgerton Masquerade Halloween Soirée is sure to be, as Lady Whistledown would say, “the most remarkable coup of the season.”

Guests in attendance will first enter the Estancia La Jolla’s Secret Garden, which will be beautifully decorated like Daphne and the Duke’s garden party. You’ll truly feel like you’ve traveled back in time to the Regency era, especially with everyone in their best Briderton-inspired costumes. If you want to make a weekend out of the event, there is a Bridgerton Halloween special offer that includes tickets to the event as well as in-room Briderton-themed treats and a fan similar to the one Daphne has in the series that you can add to your costume (or use for flirting). You’ll also get free parking and a waived resort fee, both of which are valued at $35 each.

This is a super romantic Halloween idea for couples who “burn” for each other and want to make their Oct. 31 extra special. However, you can also just attend the soiree without staying at Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa. Tickets are available now for $150 each, and that includes a night of dancing as well as unlimited food and beverage. There will also be performances that even Queen Charlotte would find amusing.

If you’ve already got plans for Halloween, there’s no need to fret, as there is still some Bridgerton fun to be had. The Estancia La Jolla will also be hosting Bridgerton-inspired Boozy Garden Tea Times throughout the fall. These tea parties will also be taking place in the Secret Garden and include table-side bottle service. You’ll get your choice of crafted-gin cocktails and gourmet Smith Tea selections along with savory finger sandwiches and sweet petite pastries. This sounds like the perfect fall activity for you and the Eloise to your Penelope where you can enjoy some tea while also spilling the tea on everything going on in your life.

Tickets for the Boozy Garden Tea are also available now for $80 each. The Bridgerton-inspired tea time begins Sept. 19 and ends on Nov. 21. While you don’t have to wear what you would to the masquerade ball, you should come dressed in your most elegant floral dress or a dazzling jumpsuit. It is high tea after all, and you don’t want to disappoint Lady Whistledown. Plus, you’ll want to stun so your Insta pics from tea time really wow on the ‘Gram. You can even use some Bridgerton quotes for captions that are as poetic as Lady Whistledown’s papers.

When traveling to Estancia La Jolla, you’ll want to check with the hotel’s COVID-19 policy beforehand. Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that anyone not fully vaccinated should delay travel until they become fully vaccinated. You should also continue to social distance and wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings, even if you are vaccinated.

While both events takes place in Estancia La Jolla’s Secret Garden outdoors, you should plan to wear a mask if things get crowded. This is just a great excuse to get yourself a Bridgerton-themed face mask if you don’t already have one. Choose a cute mask ($18, Etsy) with all your favorite characters on it or something more Regency era-inspired ($12, Etsy) that’ll match your OOTD. Either way, you’ll look amazing and all eyes are sure to be on you.

