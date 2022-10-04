There’s no denying Bridgerton has had an impact on our society. Just as the gossip in Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers inspires the talk of the ton, each season of Netflix’s series has inspired everything from wisteria-filled home decor to Regencycore fashion trends. In fact, you may even be planning a Bridgerton-inspired Halloween costume this year. And while words may come easy to Lady Whistledown, you may need some help with Bridgerton costume captions to make posting a breeze on IG.

Let’s face it, coming up with a clever Instagram caption for your Bridgerton costume is as hard as it was for Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton to resist each other in Season 2. When Halloween rolls around, you feel inclined to post a cute selfie showing off your Regency era ‘fit, but that pic can sit in your drafts if you’re not sure what words to accompany it with. To make sure you’re posting on time, you need these 30 Bridgerton quotes and Bridgerton costume captions.

Whether you and your partner are going as Daphne and Simon or your dog is looking to stun as the Queen herself in a Bridgerton pet costume ($18, Petco), you’ll be sure to burn for these Instagram captions and prove once and for all you’re the diamond of the season.

Liam Daniel/Netflix