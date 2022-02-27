50 Bougie Things For Your Home Under $30 That Are Getting Wildly Popular

It’s a common misconception that bougie things have to cost a lot of money. But that’s simply not true. Amazon is loaded with budget-friendly products that make your home look nicer — you just have to know where to look. Luckily, these items are already gaining a ton of buzz from real customers who have learned for themselves just how well they work.

At-home chefs will find several kitchen tools that make cooking so much easier, such as this handheld frying pan screen that protects your arms and clothes from hot oil. You can also grind nuts, spices, and herbs by hand with this mortar and pestle set cut from elegant marble. There’s even a handy digital thermometer that quickly reads the temperatures of meats, bread loaves, and liquid.

This list also includes plenty of sophisticated touches for your bedroom, as well. Toss this ultra-warm sherpa blanket over the foot of your bed for a cozy touch, or replace your cotton pillowcases with these satin ones that retain your hair and skin’s moisture while you sleep. If you have to make a quick trip to the bathroom, slide on these cross band slippers piled high with luxuriously soft faux fur.

While you can’t always believe the hype surrounding a product, I’m here to tell you that these surprisingly cheap, bougie items on Amazon are the real deal. Just ask the thousands of customers who have left glowing reviews.

01 These Space-Saving Hangers That Hold Multiple Garments At Once ZOBER Space-Saving Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon With five rows of nonslip metal clamps, these hangers can hold multiple skirts or pairs of pants at a time — effectively saving you closet space. The tiered design also makes it easy to see all of your clothes at once, and the clips can be moved left or right to accommodate skirts and pants of all lengths and sizes.

02 A Portable Laptop Desk With A Retractable Mouse Pad AboveTEK Portable Lap Desk Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes, working from home really means working from your couch or bed (hey, no judgement). This portable lap desk features an anti-slip silicone surface that keeps your laptop securely in place, and there’s a retractable mouse pad on either side for added versatility. It’s also thermal-resistant to keep your device from getting overheated while you work.

03 This Ingenious Mesh Frying Pan Screen That Protects Your Arms From Hot Oil BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whenever you’re frying, there’s a good chance that hot oil and grease will splatter out of the pan. That’s why this handheld mesh screen is so genius — it protects your arms, clothes, and stovetop from spitting oil, while still allowing steam to pass through. Available in multiple sizes for different pans, this tool will make frying so much more enjoyable. Available sizes: 9.5 inches, 11.5 inches, 13 inches, 15 inches

04 A Value Pack Of Nonslip Velvet Clothing Hangers Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Keep your clothes from falling to your closet floor by investing in this 50-pack of nonslip velvet hangers. Each hanger is designed with contoured shoulders that maintain your clothes’ original shape, as well as soft-cut notches that hold delicate spaghetti straps. The sleek black color also gives your closet a uniform appearance. Available multipacks: 30-Pack, 50-Pack, 100-Pack

05 Some Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks For Baby Smooth Skin Soft Touch Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Formulated with botanical extracts and salicylic acid (a chemical exfoliant), these foot peel masks gently remove the rough, dry skin on your feet — revealing the smooth skin underneath. Just pull them over your feet like a pair of socks and remove after 60 minutes. In one to two weeks, you’ll begin to notice just how soft the soles of your feet feel. Available scents: Aloe Vera, Peppermint, Tea Tree

06 The Waterproof Mattress Cover That Protects Against Spills & Dust Mites SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $28 See On Amazon Preserve the life of your mattress by placing this hypoallergenic cotton terry cover over the top. A polyurethane layer acts as a waterproof barrier, preventing liquids — everything from beverage spills to pet accidents — from soaking in. The cover also protects against dust mites and bacteria, all without changing the feel of your mattress. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

07 This Micro-Needle Roller For At-Home Facials Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $9 See On Amazon Looking to up your at-home facial game? This micro-needle roller can help you achieve glowing skin, without spending hundreds of dollars on a professional esthetician session. Apply your favorite serum to your face, then gently roll the tiny pins along your cheekbones, forehead, and jawline. The needles work to physically exfoliate skin, and don’t worry — they’re so tiny, they don’t hurt.

08 Everything You Need To Whip Up Bar-Quality Cocktails FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (14 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Skip the night out at the bar and entertain your friends at home with your newly found mixology skills, thanks to this cocktail shaker set. Complete with everything you need to get started — including a shaker, muddler, jigger, and recipe guide — this 14-piece kit will have you whipping up cosmopolitans and Negronis in no time. Each piece is fashioned from sleek stainless steel, giving the set a sophisticated look.

09 The Cleaning Spray That Miraculously Removes Red Wine Stains Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $4 See On Amazon Red wine stains are notoriously difficult to get out of carpets and clothes, which is why Chateau Spill’s cleaning spray is such a life-saver. The nontoxic, peroxide-free formula lifts the red wine from the fabric without causing any further damage. “Worked like a dream,” one reviewer raved. “My carpet is back to its beautiful self. Am I happy? So happy words can’t convey.”

10 This Mineral Oil That Conditions Your Cutting Boards Thirteen Chefs Food-Grade Mineral Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon This food-grade mineral oil is great for conditioning your wooden cutting board, restoring it to a like-new quality and preventing cracking and drying out. A little goes a long way — all it takes is 1 ounce every 3 months for a cutting board up to 18 inches. You can also use it to extend the life of stainless steel, knives, marble countertops, and even leather. Available sizes: 8 ounces, 12 ounces, 64 ounces, 128 ounces

11 A Digital Thermometer For Grilling Meats & Baking KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can use this digital thermometer for more than just checking the internal temperature of your steak. The metal probe can also be used to read the temperature of baking bread, beverages, frying oil, and candy. With an easy-to-read LED screen, this waterproof thermometer is an endlessly useful kitchen gadget to have on hand. Available colors: 3

12 These Zip-Up Storage Bags That Fit Under Your Bed ZOBER Under-Bed Storage Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Transform the empty room under your bed into storage space by investing in this pair of under-bed storage bags. The sides are constructed from a durable polyester fabric, while the top is designed with a clear PVC window, so you can see the contents inside. Each end has a tear-proof handle that allows you to easily pull the bag out from under your bed. Available colors: 3

13 A High-Quality Chef’s Apron For Cooking At Home ALIPOBO Chef's Apron Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from a cotton-polyester blend fabric, this lightweight apron is perfect for home chefs who don’t want to end up covered in ingredients by the time they’re finished cooking. With three large front pockets for keeping tools and spices nearby, the apron protects your clothes and provides a place to wipe your hands. An adjustable neck strap and long ties in the back ensure a secure fit. Available styles: 3

14 This Vinyl Record Stand Made From Sleek Wood KAIU Premium Vinyl Record Stand Amazon $15 See On Amazon Here’s a minimalist wooden stand that’s perfect for displaying the current album you’re spinning on your record player. The elegant stand fits in among a variety of design styles, and it’s available in three different brown shades to complement any color scheme. Designed with a notched shelf at the front, the wooden block transforms any record cover into a piece of home decor. Available colors: Walnut, Natural, Vintage Brown

15 A Ceramic Soap Dispenser That Elevates Your Bathroom Home Acre Designs Soap Dispenser Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ready for an easy hack that will elevate the look of your bathroom or kitchen? Check out this ceramic soap dispenser. With a smooth stainless steel pump and “soap” written in script on the front, this dispenser holds up to 13 ounces of liquid hand soap — or dishwashing soap — at once. “I have a modern farmhouse look on my home and this fits in so perfectly ! I love it. It holds in so much soap,” one reviewer wrote.

16 This Pair Of Non-Prescription Glasses That Block Blue Light livho Blue Light-Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Anyone who stares at a screen all day can benefit from putting on a pair of these blue light-blocking lenses. Constructed with lightweight frames, these UV-400 protective glasses alleviate the visual fatigue that comes with long hours staring at the blue light coming from your computer, phone or TV. You get two pairs in different colors, so you can switch up your look. Available color combos: 10

17 These Unscented Pillar Candles That Are Dripless & Smokeless Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Elegant and refined, these unscented pillar candles look lovely on a mantel, dining room table, or patio. Made of high-quality wax with cotton wicks, the candles burn cleanly for up to 70 hours without any dripping or smoke. Available in white as well as several vibrant jewel tones, these candles are an excellent way to add a touch of warm light to your space. Available sizes: 3 inches, 4 inches, 6 inches, 8 inches

Available colors: 13

18 A Cozy Sherpa Throw Blanket That’s Reversible Genteele Sherpa Blanket Amazon $19 See On Amazon One side of this throw blanket is made of ultra-soft microfiber “cashmere,” while the other is covered in fluffy faux sheepskin. There are a lot of vibrant solid-colored options as well as rustic buffalo-check styles. Toss it over your bed, couch, or chair to add a cozy touch to your space. It doesn’t matter which side you curl up with — they’re both equally snuggly. Available colors and styles: 22

19 This Bath Mat Made From Organic Bamboo Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add a spa-like touch to your bathroom with this bath mat made from organic bamboo. The water-resistant mat is covered with a protective coating and the nonslip feet keep it from sliding around on the floor as you step out of the shower. It’s an easy way to make your bathroom feel luxe, and you can also place it next to a hot tub.

20 A Shower Door Seal That Keeps Your Floor Dry Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from a durable PVC material, this seal keeps water from leaking out the bottom of your shower door. Compatible with frameless glass doors that measure 0.38 inch in width, the 36-inch-long seal can easily be cut down to the length of your door. With a transparent appearance, you’ll barely even notice it’s there.

21 These Reusable Silicone Straws That Are Easy To Clean Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (Set of 10) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This pack of 10 colorful silicone drinking straws can be used with your favorite tumblers, glasses, and bottles. The heat-resistant straws are super easy to clean, as well — just give them a scrub with the included narrow brush and toss them in the dishwasher. You also get a carrying pouch, so you can bring your straws with you to a restaurant or cafe.

22 The Handheld Exfoliating Brush With Soft Silicone Bristles Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Safe for use on your arms, legs, and shoulders, this handheld exfoliating brush is covered in soft silicone bristles for the gentlest exfoliation. An ergonomic handle makes the brush easy to grip, even while wet in the shower. Plus, you’ll get two bonus scrubbers that are perfect for exfoliating your face. “My skin has never been smoother! The facial brushes are so delicate that you can’t really feel that it’s exfoliating, but my skin has never been softer, or felt cleaner,” wrote one happy customer.

23 This Highly Rated Floating Wall Shelf With 5 Tiers Greenco Corner Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon Boasting over 31,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, this set of floating corner shelves is the interior design hack you never knew you needed. The tiered shelves are easy to assemble and install with the included mounting hardware. Each tier is designed to hold up to 11 pounds, so you can fill the shelves with picture frames, candles, houseplants, and more. Available colors: 8

24 A Magnetic Dry-Erase Board For Your Fridge cinch! Magnetic Dry-Erase Board Amazon $15 See On Amazon Family members or roommates can definitely benefit from this magnetic dry-erase board that affixes to the front of a stainless steel fridge. Complete with a set of four magnetic markers, you can use this board to jot down messages, reminders, and grocery lists. When the board is full, just give it a wipe with the included eraser to start fresh. Available sizes: 17 inches x 11 inches, 29 inches x 21 inches

Available colors: White, Black

25 This Mortar & Pestle Set Made From Elegant Marble Greenco Mortar and Pestle Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ideal for grinding nuts, seeds, spices, and herbs, this mortar and pestle set looks gorgeous in any kitchen. Carved from solid white marble with gray accents, the bowl has an unpolished interior that allows for more efficient crushing of ingredients. Meanwhile, the exterior is smooth, making it easy to wipe down with a cleaning cloth in between uses.

26 The Nonslip Pet Bowl Mat That Cuts Down On The Mess Amazon Basics Silicone Pet Food and Water Mat Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your furry friend occasionally likes to play with his or her meal, this silicone mat will protect your floor from wet food or water spills. Designed with anti-spill raised edges and a nonslip bottom, the mat contains any messes for easy cleanup. The flexible material makes it easy to fold this mat up for convenient storage. Available colors: 3

27 A Microwaveable Popcorn Maker With A Collapsible Bowl The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s never been easier to whip up a tasty bowl of popcorn than with Hotpop’s microwavable silicone bowl. Equipped with a lid, the popper can make up to 15 cups of popcorn in just four minutes. When not in use, the bowl can be collapsed to a height of just over 2 inches, making storage a breeze. Available colors: 18

28 These Ultra-Soft Slippers That Are Like Walking On Clouds HALLUCI Plush Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Piled high with fluffy, ultra-soft faux fur, these cross-band slippers feature an open-toe design that allows for plenty of airflow. They have squishy memory foam insoles and solid EVA outsoles, making them suitable for indoor and outdoor wear. “They have plenty of support and them and I swear by this: wearing these slippers around the house is equivalent to walking on a cloud,” one reviewer raved. Available colors: 11

29 Some Elegant Cubic Zirconia Studs Set In Sterling Silver Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These cubic zirconia earrings have the luxurious appearance of diamonds, without the lofty price tag. Set in sterling silver, these studs add a subtle shimmer to any outfit — whether it be a tee-and-jeans combo or an elegant maxi dress. Available in silver, gold, and rose gold finishes, these earrings look great with multiple piercings, or simply on their own. Available colors and styles: 6

30 These Satin Pillowcases That Protect Your Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $12 See On Amazon The smooth texture of these satin pillowcases prevents your hair from knotting and breaking overnight. Not to mention, the cases help retain your skin’s natural moisture better than their cotton alternatives. They come in subtle neutrals and gorgeous jewel tones, so you can pick a shade that complements your bedroom’s design scheme. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches

Available colors: 21

31 An Electric Milk Frother For Creamy Cafe-Style Coffee Drinks Mixpresso Electric Milk Frother Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whipping up to 6 ounces of milk foam in mere seconds, this powerful electric milk frother is a must-have for fans of lattes and cappuccinos. With an easy single-press power button on the front of the unit, the Mixpresso also acts as a milk warmer. Just remove the whisk from the bottom of the chamber before turning it on. Available colors: Black, White

32 This LED Light Strip For The Back of Your TV Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight Amazon $12 See On Amazon Enhance your at-home entertainment setup by placing this LED light strip on the back of your television to cast a cinematic glow. The USB-powered lights affix to your television with strong adhesive tape, and an in-line control panel allows you to adjust the brightness. You can also use this light strip to illuminate your closet, your bed frame, or your kitchen cabinets.

33 A Filtered Water Fountain For Your Pet Veken Pet Water Fountain Amazon $28 See On Amazon Cats love running water, and now you can treat your pet to a fresh supply at all hours of the day with this miniature water fountain from Veken. Equipped with a triple filtration system and three different flow designs — waterfall, bubble, and fountain — this device ensures your furry friend will be drinking the freshest water possible. It has a tank capacity of 2.5 liters, which is ideal for small to medium pets. Available colors: Blue, Gray

34 These Vintage-Looking Drawer Pulls With Hand-Painted Designs Artncraft Drawer Pulls (Set of 10) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Hand-painted with a variety of artistic designs, these ceramic drawer pulls add an eclectic touch to your kitchen or bedroom. The vintage-inspired knobs include all the hardware you need for installation. “I love how each one is a bit different to give a whimsical design to the dresser I installed them on,” commented one reviewer.

35 This Stackable Jewelry Organizer With Tons Of Compartments Mebbay Stackable Velvet Jewelry Organizers (3 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Designed with dozens of compartments to hold your jewelry pieces, this trio of velvet trays are stackable for convenient storage. The organizers come with adjustable dividers, so you can lengthen or shorten each compartment to suit your needs. Place them in your dresser drawer or your closet for easy access to your bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings. Available colors: Gray, White, Black

36 The Stainless Steel Water Bottle That Comes In Tons Of Patterns S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in a sea of colors and unique patterns, this stainless steel water bottle allows you to express your personality while staying hydrated. The triple-insulated bottle keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Use it at home, the office, or the gym — the included screw-top lid keeps any liquid from spilling out. Available sizes: 3.4 ounces, 12 ounces, 16 ounces, 20 ounces, 40 ounces

Available colors and styles: 30

37 A Mini Humidifier For Your Desk LtYioe Mini Humidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon This mini humidifier provides a steady stream of cool, relaxing mist into the air, which is super helpful when you’re dealing with allergies or dry skin. Measuring just 3.14 inches tall, the ultra-quiet unit is small enough to fit on your desk, bedside table, or even in your car cupholder. A single-touch power button on the back allows you to switch between continuous and intermittent spray modes. Available colors: White, Pink, Navy

38 This Wall-Mounted Toothpaste Dispenser That Doubles As A Toothbrush Holder WEKITY Toothbrush Holder with Toothbrush Dispenser Amazon $23 See On Amazon Great for households with families or roommates, this wall-mounted dispenser squeezes the perfect amount of toothpaste onto your brush. Then, after you’re finished cleaning your teeth, you can hang your toothbrush inside. With five brush slots, two tube dispensers, and four rinsing cups, this unit will make your morning and evening routine mess-free. Available colors: Gray, Blue, Pink

39 These Stick-On Vanity Mirror Lights For Some Old Hollywood Glamor LPHUMEX LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon Looking to emulate old Hollywood glamour in your own bathroom or closet? These stick-on LED lights can transform any mirror into an elegant vanity-style setup, without you having to invest hundreds of dollars. The dimmable lights include adhesive backing that keeps them securely in place. For added convenience, the power button is located at the end of the cord.

40 A Funny Way To Entertain Guests In The Bathroom Knock Knock Bathroom Guest Book Amazon $15 See On Amazon Filled with provocative prompts and spaces for doodling, this bathroom guest book makes a cheeky addition to your home. The padded hardcover book provides plenty of entertainment for your guests while they use the restroom, resulting in some hilarious entries you can look back on after they leave.

41 The Toilet Spray That Traps Odors Before They Hit Your Nose Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $18 See On Amazon Formulated with a heavenly lavender vanilla scent, this toilet spray from Poo-Pourri traps unwanted odors under the toilet bowl water’s surface before they can even hit your nose. The essential oils create a barrier between unpleasant scents and the air above, so all you’ll smell is the spray’s sweet fragrance. Just spritz the toilet bowl before you sit down, and get to business.

42 A Soft, Absorbent Set Of Cotton Towels Utopia Towels (8-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made of ring-spun cotton, these towels are ultra-soft and absorbent, and reviewers have noted that the “quality is amazing,” and that they are the “perfect weight.” You get eight towels in this matching set, including two medium-weight bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. Available in soft neutrals such as gray and beige as well as rich shades like red, teal, and green, the matching towels will add a look of sophisticated uniformity to your bathroom. Available colors: 15

43 This Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker For Your Shower SoundBot Water-Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Listen to your favorite tunes and take hands-free calls while lathering up in the shower, thanks to this water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. Equipped with a built-in microphone and front buttons that allow you to play, pause, and skip songs, the multifunctional speaker easily adheres to your shower tile with a large suction cup. Available colors: 6

44 A Color-Changing Night Light For The Inside Of Your Toilet Bowl Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon This motion-sensor night light hangs over the edge of your toilet bowl, emitting a colorful glow whenever you lift the seat up in the dark. It can alternate between 16 different colors, with five different brightness levels. The night light allows you to use the restroom without switching on any lights, so you don’t accidentally wake up your housemates.

45 The Silicone Tub Hair Catcher With A Cult Fan Base TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher and Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Over 71,000 customers have given the TubShroom drain protector a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, and that’s because this thing actually works. Made of durable silicone with multiple rows of holes, the mushroom-shaped unit catches hair without blocking the flow of water. The hair wraps neatly around the cylinder, so you can quickly pull it out and throw it away. Available colors: 6

46 This Minimalist Storage Cart With Wheels Flowmist 3-Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $24 See On Amazon Each tier on this storage cart is designed with raised edges that keep your items from tumbling off. Equipped with four side hooks and a set of wheels, the slim cart can be pushed anywhere, from your bathroom to the laundry room to the kitchen. The cart is made of durable, lightweight plastic, but offers plenty of sturdiness.

47 This Beer & Wine Glass Holder For Sipping In The Bath Or Shower SipCaddy Shower Beer and Wine Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Doesn’t a glass of pinot noir in a steamy, relaxing bath just sound lovely? The SipCaddy beverage holder makes it possible. Designed to hold a wine glass or beer can, this plastic caddy affixes to your tub with an ultra-strong suction cup. You can even secure it to your shower tile, so you can sip while standing upright in the shower. Available colors: 6

48 An Electric Wine Bottle Opener That Works In Seconds Secura Electric Wine Bottle Opener Amazon $24 See On Amazon Instead of struggling to get the cork out of that bottle of wine with a manual tool, invest in this electric opener. The cord-free device opens up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and it only takes seconds to operate. Just place it over the top of your wine bottle, press the buttons on the front to push the screw down and up, and voilà!

49 These Soft Velvet Pillow Covers With A Whimsical Pom-Pom Trim Top Finel Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon An interesting texture such as velvet is an easy way to liven up your living space. These velvet throw pillow covers do just the trick. Designed with a pom-pom trim, these whimsical covers come in every color of the rainbow. Available in multiple sizes, the zip-up covers work with the cushion inserts you already own, making them a cost-effective way to change up your home decor. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 20