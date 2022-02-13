The Best Cheap Things For Your Home Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

Your home is where you go to relax at the end of a long day — and that’s why I like to try and make it look as nice as possible. The only issue is that I’m also trying to stick to a budget. (My wallet’s been looking a little worse for wear lately, alright?) Luckily, there are tons of cheap things for your home that you can find on Amazon, and many of them are even skyrocketing in popularity as I’m typing this.

Case in point is this desk pad that helps protect your workstation from spills and scratches. Not only is it wide enough for larger laptops, but the surface is also soft enough for a mousepad to track. And don’t get me started on how many colors it comes in, because I already had enough trouble narrowing my choices down in the first place. Or, if your bathroom could use a little refresh, make sure to check out the mini toilet sprays that conceal unwanted odors. One box comes with five scents ranging from tropical hibiscus to lavender peppermint.

But if that isn’t enough? There are also pet hair removers that are infinitely reusable, sheer curtains that let through just enough light, and tons of other cheap home products. Keep scrolling for more.

01 A Knife That Was Specifically Designed For Spreading Cold Butter Simple Preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ever notice how cold butter doesn’t spread very easily? That’s why this knife is made with a series of small holes along the blade. The holes curl butter up into small, easily-spreadable bits — and the knife itself is even made from tough stainless steel.

02 This Stand That Makes It Easier To Tear Paper Towels OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Paper Towel Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its spring-activated arm that locks firmly into place, this stand makes it easier to tear off exactly however many paper towels you need without ripping away any extras. It’s also made from stainless steel, as well as designed to work with paper towel rolls of nearly any shape or size.

03 A Reading Light That You Wear Like A Necklace Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon Wear this book light like a necklace, and it’ll instantly illuminate whatever you’re trying to read — no hands required. The arms bend so that you can position it however you like, and the brightness is also adjustable up to six levels. The best part? The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 80 hours before needing to be plugged in again.

04 The Handheld Vacuum That Runs For More Than 20 Minutes Every Time WINWEND Portable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $25 See On Amazon Some handheld vacuums can only run for a few minutes before the battery begins to give out, but this one is made with a powerful lithium battery that lasts for more than 20 minutes every time. It’s perfect for small messes around the house or in your car, and each order includes a variety of attachments to help you clean into tight spaces.

05 These Reusable Food Wraps Made From Eco-Friendly Materials Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wrap (3-Piece) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Looking for eco-friendly alternatives to wasteful saran wrap? These food wraps are made from a combination of organic cotton, beeswax, and other eco-friendly materials. They’re durable enough that you can wash and reuse them multiple times, as well as free from any plastic or silicone.

06 A Liner That Helps Protect That Cabinet Under Your Sink ITSOFT Under The Sink Mat Amazon $10 See On Amazon With its absorptive top and waterproof middle layer, this liner absorbs drips and spills without letting it leak onto the cabinet shelf below. You can trim it to fit smaller spaces if needed, and one reviewer even wrote that it “is heavy enough that it lays flat without a lot of rolling and unrolling, and is really easy to trim to fit.”

07 The Desktop Power Strip With 3 Handy USB Ports TRANSTON Desktop Charging Station Amazon $15 See On Amazon Can’t find one of those USB bricks? That’s not a problem when you’ve got this power strip lying around. Not only does it feature three traditional outlets, but it also has three USB ports so that it’s easy to charge your devices without having to find a USB brick. Choose from two colors: black or white.

08 These Reusable Straws Made From Stainless Steel Hiware Reusable Stainless Steel Metal Straws (12-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Not only are these reusable straws an eco-friendly alternative to plastic ones, but they’re also made from tough stainless steel that’s resistant to rust. Each straw is designed to fit into nearly any tumbler — and you also get two cleaning brushes with every order.

09 A Miniature Skillet You Can Use Right Out Of The Box Lodge Miniature Skillet Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whereas some cast iron skillets require you to season them before use, this miniature one arrives pre-seasoned and ready to go right out of the box. It’s tough enough that you can use it over a hot campfire when camping, and it has over 98,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

10 This Hardcover Notebook With Thick, Dotted Pages LEUCHTTURM1917 Notebook Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this notebook feature a stylish hard cover, but the acid-free pages are also thicker than some. The result? Your pen ink shouldn’t bleed through onto the next page. Plus, each page is also perforated so that you can easily rip it out if need be.

11 A Leather Desk Pad That Comes In Fun Colors Aothia Leather Desk Pad Protector Amazon $11 See On Amazon Rose, lavender, turquoise — this leather desk pad comes in so many fun colors that there’s no reason not to grab at least one. And not only does it look good, but it’s also an easy way to help protect your desk against spills, stains, as well as heat marks.

12 The Hydrating Soap Made From Goat’s Milk Legend’s Creek Farm Goat Milk Soap Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with 100% natural goat’s milk, this soap is a hydrating alternative to other bars that might dry out your skin. It’s also rich in lactic acid, which helps gently exfoliate away old flakes — and the combination of cherry blossom and chamomile oil gives it a refreshing scent.

13 A Calendar That’s Large Enough For Writing Notes AT-A-GLANCE 2022 Monthly Calendar Amazon $31 See On Amazon I’m one of those people who likes to jot down all her plans on a calendar — and this extra-large one is the perfect size for your desk. The bleed-resistant paper shouldn’t let ink seep through onto lower pages, and there’s even extra space at the top for additional notes.

14 This Monthly Planner That So Many Reviewers Adore Blue Sky 2022 Spiral Bound Weekly & Monthly Planner Amazon $19 See On Amazon With thousands of positive reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers are in love with this planner — and for good reasons, too. Weekly and monthly pages give you tons of space to jot down detailed plans to broad goals, while the flexible cover makes it easier to fit into stuffed backpacks. “Because it is so very sturdy, the back and front covers never ‘turn up’ at the corners,” raved one reviewer. “I guarantee you that you will love this planner[...]”.

15 An AirTag That Helps You Find Lost Items Apple AirTag Amazon $30 See On Amazon Always misplacing your keys? Loop this AirTag onto your lanyard. The next time they go missing, simply use the downloadable app to have the AirTag let out a loud ring so that they’re easy to find. And if you still can’t find them, the app also has a GPS feature so that you can see their exact location.

16 The Poo-Pourri Sprays That Eliminate Unwanted Bathroom Odors Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray (Pack of 5) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give the toilet bowl a few spritzes of one of these sprays, and the powerful blend of essential oils will eliminate any unwanted odors before they can even hit the air. Each order includes five scents: citrus, lavender/vanilla, tropical hibiscus, vanilla/mint, and lavender/peppermint.

17 These Vertical Hangers That Help Save Closet Space HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (10- Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your closet rod is overflowing with clothes, these hangers can help you open up some space. You can hang them vertically as well as horizontally, and each one is so sturdy that it can support up to 6 pounds. Choose from two colors: black or white.

18 These Waterproof Earbuds That Charge In The Carrying Case TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds Amazon $30 See On Amazon These waterproof earbuds can play music for up to 30 hours when fully powered via the charging case. Plus, there are finger-tap controls on the front so you can easily skip songs, adjust the volume, and more. They’re even available in six colors: black, blue, gray, white, and khaki.

19 The Tumbler That Helps Keep Your Drinks Cold For Hours YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its vacuum-insulated walls, this YETI tumbler can help keep cold drinks chilled for hours longer than regular mugs. The base is narrow enough to fit into most cupholders, and the exterior color is resistant to fading, peeling, or cracking. One reviewer even wrote that it “keeps ice cold all day even in hot car.”

20 A Humidifier That Creates Hardly Any Noise AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $38 See On Amazon Don’t worry about letting this cool mist humidifier run while you’re trying to sleep — the motor runs at an ultra-silent level, making it perfect for bedrooms. The best part? It also features a large reservoir that provides more than 24 hours of mist on a single fill.

21 This Shower Head That’s Incredibly Easy To Install AquaDance High Pressure Shower Amazon $16 See On Amazon Still using the shower head that came with your home? Now’s your chance to upgrade to this sleek alternative with a stylish chrome finish. Zero tools are required for installation, and the rub-clean jets make it easy to remove any limescale buildup.

22 These Fluffy Pillows That Are Covered In Soft Microfiber HIMOON Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Some pillows need a case in order for the exterior to feel soft, but these ones are made with a smooth microfiber cover. Not only are they so comfortable that you can sleep on them without a case, but they’re also the perfect level of fill for stomach and back sleepers.

23 A Digital Food Scale That’s Sleek & Compact GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of storage space in your kitchen? This food scale is small enough to stash away inside of a drawer, and its sleek design even makes it look more expensive than it is. Use it to measure ingredients in grams, pounds, ounces, fluid ounces, or milliliters.

24 The Microscope That Fits Right In Your Pocket Carson LED Pocket Microscope Amazon $14 See On Amazon With a powerful lens that can magnify up to 120 times, this pocket microscope is perfect for at-home science projects — or even just exploring the world around you. The special aspheric lens provides the clearest image possible, and it only needs a single AA battery to operate (which isn’t included).

25 A Gripper Pad That Helps Keep Rugs In Place Veken Non-Slip Rug Pad Gripper Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your rugs are always shifting out of place, you might want to check out this gripper pad. The nonslip surface helps keep rugs from bunching up or moving around underneath you, and its open-grid design lets air circulate (which can help keep dust from settling underneath).

26 The Tablets That Help Refresh Your Washing Machine Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These tablets are all you need to give your washing machine a deep clean. Simply toss one inside, and then run your washer on a heavy cycle. The tablet should slowly dissolve as it cleans deep into your pump, valves, baskets, and more.

27 These Disposable Face Masks That Come In Fun Colors ZTANPS Disposable Face Mask (Pack of 50) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pink, purple, blue, green, yellow — since these face masks come in fun colors, you can easily match them to your outfit if you’re feeling fashionable. “The colors are just as vibrant in person as they seem online,” raved one reviewer. “They are heavy enough to provide adequate protection yet light enough to breathe easily.” Plus, they each have a bendable nose clip as well as elastic ear bands.

28 A Wall-Mounted Organizer That Helps Tidy Up Broom Closets Holikme Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether your broom closet is a mess or you’ve got a pile of gardening tools in the garage, this organizer can help. The spring-loaded slots automatically adjust to fit everything from shovels to mops. Plus, there are also hooks where you can store scrubbers, rags, and more.

29 This Electric Gadget That Can Open Jars For You INSTACAN Electric Jar Opener Amazon $29 See On Amazon Can’t get that jar open? Pop this electric opener on the lid, then sit back and watch as it twists it open with the simple push of a button. It only requires two AA batteries to work (which aren’t included) — and many reviewers raved about how it works “like a charm.”

30 These Dental Picks That Make Flossing So Much Easier Plackers Micro Mint Dental Floss Picks Amazon $1 See On Amazon Each of these dental picks has a curved handle that helps you reach into the back of your mouth while flossing. There’s also a toothpick built into every one — and they even come packaged in a convenient travel case to help keep them clean.

31 A Best-Selling Electric Can Opener With Over 36,000 Five-Star Ratings Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $36 See On Amazon Have limited mobility in your hands? This electric can opener is a total must-have. It does all the twisting and turning for you so that your hands stay strain-free — and unlike some openers, this one shouldn’t leave your cans with a sharp edge along the top.

32 This Knife Sharpener That Takes Up Little Space In Your Kitchen KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener Amazon $7 See On Amazon Having your blades professionally sharpened can cost a pretty penny, whereas this kitchen knife sharpener is available for less than $10. Two slots let you sharpen and hone your blades. Plus, its patented edge grip feature helps keep knives from dragging across your counters once pulled through.

33 An Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Doubles As A Trivet Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon I like to use this over-the-sink dish rack as a trivet for hot pans when I’m low on counter space, as the stainless steel rungs are resistant to high temperatures. And since it takes up less room than the bulky plastic one I used to have kicking around, it’s also great for saving space.

34 The Bamboo Organizer That Expands To Fit Your Drawers Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer for Utensils Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made from premium bamboo, this organizer is a stylish way to help keep your kitchen drawers tidy. It can expand to nearly 20 inches wide for a snug fit, but it can also shrink down to 13 inches for smaller spaces. Choose from three finishes: white, natural, or black.

35 These Coasters That Look Like Sleek Marble LIFVER Marble Drink Coasters (Set of 4) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Need a good set of coasters to protect your tables from water marks? These ceramic ones are incredibly affordable at less than $20, but they look way more expensive since they’re designed to resemble marble. Plus, each order comes with a convenient metal stand included.

36 These Stylish Wine Glasses Without Stems Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re still using plastic wine glasses, now’s your chance to upgrade to these stylish glass ones. The glass is lead-free as well as large enough to hold more than half a bottle of wine. And unlike other glasses, these ones are also fashionably made without a stem.

37 A Set Of Glass Jars That Are Perfect For Smoothies Paksh Novelty Glass Drinking Glasses with Lid (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you use these stylish jars for smoothies, kombucha, or even everyday drinks is up to you. But regardless of what you choose, the included airtight lids will help keep everything inside fresh until you’re ready to sip. Plus, the wide mouths make it easier to fill them up with minimal spillage.

38 These Cloths That Let You Dry-Clean Clothes At Home Woolite At Home Dry Cleaner Sheets (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t have time to drop your clothes at the dry-cleaner? Try using these cloths to dry-clean them at home instead. They can be used on a variety of fabrics from cashmere to cotton, but they’re so powerful that they’ll help get rid of unwanted odors, stains, and wrinkles.

39 A Jewelry Cleaner That Doesn’t Rely On Ammonia Simple Shine Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this jewelry cleaning solution free from any ammonia, but it’s also safe to use on many different jewelry types. Simply add your jewelry to the dip tray, and then let it sit for about two minutes. Once time is up, use the included brush to sweep away any bits of dirt that are left. After that, give everything a light rinse to reveal your sparkling pieces.

40 The Hangers That Help Open Up Space In Crowded Closets DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whereas plastic hangers can be too flimsy for heavier pairs of pants, these stainless steel hangers are incredibly sturdy — and they’re even resistant to rust. They’re perfect for jeans, scarves, towels, and more. Plus, each one can hold up to five garments to help open up space on your closet rod.

41 A Water-Resistant Tablecloth That’s Resistant To Spills JUCFHY Spill-Resistant Table Cloth Amazon $14 See On Amazon Accidental spills are no match for this tablecloth, as it’s made from durable polyester that easily washes clean. It’s also less likely to wrinkle than some tablecloths, and the jacquard pattern gives it a timeless look so that you can easily use it for years to come.

42 This Serving Tray Made From Natural Bamboo Pipishell Bamboo Serving Tray Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re eating in bed or looking to create a stylish centerpiece, this serving tray has got you covered. It’s made from natural bamboo that’s not only stylish, but also eco-friendly. And with a high lip running around the edges, you shouldn’t have to worry about items sliding off while you’re carrying it around.

43 A Jewelry Box That You Can Customize To Your Collection ProCase Jewelry Box Amazon $35 See On Amazon With removable dividers all throughout the inside, you can easily customize the layout of this jewelry box to suit your collection. The faux leather exterior gives it a chic appearance on your dresser — all while the soft velvet interior helps keep your delicate pieces protected from scratches.

44 The Litter Box That Helps Keep Your Floors Clean IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box with Cat Litter Scoop Amazon $38 See On Amazon Tired of having to sweep up kitty litter? This litter box is designed so that your cat enters from the top, which helps keep your floors clean and litter-free. The grooves on the roof also help shake litter loose from your cat’s paws, and each order comes with one matching scoop included.

45 A Set Of Cable Organizers You Can Stick Nearly Anywhere NCHOR Cable Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your desktop has turned into an array of cables and wires, you might want to check out these organizers. The adhesive backings make it easy to stick them to desks (or even on the wall behind your computer). Choose from two colors: black or white.

46 This Reusable Pet Hair Remover That Doesn’t Rely On Sticky Sheets ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of relying on sticky sheets, this pet hair remover features thousands of tiny bristles that latch onto loose pet hair and fur. Not only is it infinitely reusable, but it also has a built-in dustbin that holds onto all that hair until you’re ready to empty it out.

47 These Microfiber Bedsheets With Ruffle Details Bedsure Microfiber Sheet Set (4-Piece) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend tons of cash to wind up with quality bedding, and these sheets are proof. A ruffled hem on each pillowcase and along the top of the flat sheet gives the set a stylish look, and the fitted sheet even has an extra-deep pocket to help keep it from riding up over your mattress. Plus, the microfiber fabric feels oh-so soft to the touch.

48 A Squeegee Tool That Helps You Clean Really Tall Windows Baban Squeegee Window Cleaner Amazon $23 See On Amazon Can’t reach the tops of your windows? Use this cleaning tool to get them looking crystal-clear from top to bottom. The telescopic handle extends out to 61 inches, and the head even bends in order to help the squeegee stay pressed against the glass. One reviewer even wrote, “The handle makes it easy to reach and also comes with a curved pole for easier access to the top of the windows.”

49 The Bamboo Shoe Rack That Doubles As A Handy Bench Pipishell Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench Amazon $39 See On Amazon This rack is a must-have if your entryway has a pile of shoes strewn across the floor (it happens). It’s made from sturdy bamboo, and the shelves are large enough to hold about six pairs of adult-sized shoes. The best part? It’s also designed as a bench that can hold up to 220 pounds.

50 These Curtains That Add Privacy Without Darkening The Room GoodGram Sheer Voile Window Curtains (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Want to add privacy to your windows without blocking too much light? These sheer curtains — which have over 17,000 positive ratings — can help keep your space concealed while still letting sunshine through. Choose from seven sizes, as well as more than 12 colors.

51 An Electric Whisk That Runs At An Ultra-Silent Level Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of the same cup of morning joe? Use this electric whisk to whip up some frothy milk for your coffee. The motor runs at an ultra-silent level so that you can use it at the office without disturbing others — and it also works great for mixing smoothies, whisking matcha, or even whipping egg whites.

52 The Apothecary Jars That You Can Use For Nearly Anything AOZITA Plastic Apothecary Jar Set Amazon $8 See On Amazon Cotton balls, cotton swabs, candies, crayons, beauty blenders — these apothecary jars are so versatile that they can be used for all of them and more. They’re made from clear plastic that’s less likely to shatter when dropped. Plus, the tight lids help keep everything inside clean from dust.

53 A Dustpan & Broom Set That’s Easier To Clean YANXUS Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cleaning off the dust that’s stuck to your broom bristles can be a hassle. Thankfully, the dustpan in this dustpan and broom set is made with comb-like tines that pull away any stuck-on balls of dust. And since the broom handle is extra-long, it’s easier than ever to get a deep clean underneath your furniture.

54 This Dispenser That Doesn’t Let Toothpaste Go To Waste WAYCOM Dust-Proof Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Mount this dispenser in your bathroom, and it’ll squeeze out the ideal amount of toothpaste onto your brush so that nothing goes to waste. Each order also includes an organizer that holds up to five toothbrushes — and unlike some dispensers, this one doesn’t require any batteries to operate.