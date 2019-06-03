45 Captions For Boat Selfies When You're Having Yachts Of Fun

If you're the kind of person who absolutely loves heading to any large body of water as soon as warm weather comes around, chances are, you're a boat person. You’re down for anything boating-related: swimming, tanning, and maybe even fishing if you’re feeling adventurous. You'll gladly paddle around in a kayak on a sunny lake day, or spend an evening under the stars sipping Champagne on a yacht with your friends. Regardless of what type of floating vehicle you prefer, you'll definitely need boat captions to document those amazing summer moments on Instagram.

Spending time on a boat is pretty much the closest you can get to the definition of summer — besides the beach, of course. You get to enjoy the warm sunshine, relaxing and catching a tan, jumping into the clear blue water beneath you, and of course, spending some time bonding with your nearest and dearest. This is especially important after not seeing your BFFs for so long due to social distancing, which is why you’ll be snapping tons of selfies together enjoying the #summerliving lifestyle to the fullest.

When it comes time to post your sea day snaps, you’ll need boat quotes to accompany them. Some of the best boat Instagram captions are punny, others are super sweet. It all depends on the vibes of the day, so make sure you keep these 45 boating captions handy for whatever #content you end up with.

“I throw my cellular device in the water. Can you reach me? No, you can't!” — Lorde, “Solar Power” "I live for taking the sea-nic route." “‘Tis the sea-son.” "Whatever floats your boat." "Having yachts of fun, HBU?" "Keepin' it reel." "Good vibes on the high and low tides." "Sunshine on my mind." "Worry less, paddle more." "I like big buoys and I cannot lie." "Things are going quite swell." "I'm walking on sunshine, and don't it feel good." — Katrina & The Waves, "Walking On Sunshine" "This summer will knot be too bad if it means I can spend all of my time on the water." "The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free." "Take time to coast." "There's nothing quite like the sound of your sails flapping in the wind and the waves underneath you." "What's around the river bend? Waiting just around the river bend." — "Just Around the Riverbend" from Pocahontas "Let's get nauti." "Seas the day." "Heave ho." "Ahoy, matey." "Mermaid to be in the sea." "Always yachts of fun with this crew." "Let's sail away into forever." "Some grow roots, but I put down anchors far into the sea." "Hooked on that summer feeling." "I love you a yacht." "Never enough vitamin sea puns to last me through the summer." "Where there's a wave, there's a way." "Baby, let's cruise away from here." — Smokey Robinson, "Cruisin'" "Oh buoy, I love summer." "Under the sea." — "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid "Messy buns and boat days." "Come sail away with me." — Styx, "Come Sail Away" "See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me. And no one knows how far it goes." – "How Far I'll Go" from Moana "I'm on a boat. Everybody look at me, 'cause I'm sailing on a boat." — The Lonely Island, "I'm On A Boat" "I like big boats and I cannot lie." “BRB, looking for SpongeBob.” “Yacht do you want?” “The view from here is knot too shabby.” “It’s aboat time we got together.” “It’s boat-iful out here.” “Ship happens.” “When you fish upon a star.” “Water you doing today?”