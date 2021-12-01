Experts And TikTokers Agree, Blue Christmas Trees Are The Way To Go In 2021
It’s time to have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas.
If you haven’t put up your holiday decor by now, it is officially time to do so. The countdown to Christmas has begun, and this year, experts and TikTokers agree that blue Christmas trees (and blue holiday decor) are the way to go for 2021. You may already have your go-to decorations and Christmas tree traditions, but if you’re looking for the most Insta-worthy Tannenbaum in town, blue is the shade for you.
It seems Elvis was right all along about that whole blue Christmas thing, and holiday decor experts are on board that “blue is the color of Christmas” in 2021. Creative TikTokers have definitely taken this to heart, and scrolling through the festive side of your FYP, you’ll find tons of inspiration for how to add that gorgeous shade from baby blue to navy blue to your Christmas tree at home. All you need are some on-hue ornaments and garlands. Of course, you can also invest in a blue Christmas tree ($150, Treetopia) so you start with a base that’s already right on theme.
Since your tree is typically the centerpiece of your decor, you want it to stand out in your living room. The goal is to have all your friends, family, and guests walk in and want to snap a pic of your tree right away. It can even be used as the backdrop to your holiday card photos that you send to everyone in your contact list. You just need to throw on some Christmas music, pull out the ornaments, and start decorating. For some fresh ideas, check out these eight blue Christmas tree TikToks for decorating tips and tricks.
