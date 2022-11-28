Blockbuster is back in business in Los Angeles this November, thanks to an immersive throwback experience at the limited-time Blockbuster Speakeasy pop-up bar. Inspired by the original video stores that reigned in the early aughts before streaming services took over our home screens, this nostalgic experience for fans 21 and up will snap you right back in time. Starting in November, you can head to Melrose Ave and check out the themed Blockbuster Speakeasy, which will be serving up ‘Gram-worthy sips and bites through February 2023.

What if you could transport back in time to your fondest memories of browsing the shelves of Blockbuster and stocking up on snacks for an at-home movie night? Well, this time around, you can literally step into your favorite place from childhood — but this time you’re over 21. While the Blockbuster pop-up bar is not affiliated with the new Netflix original that’s inspired by the franchise, it’s part of a cultural Blockbuster renaissance that celebrates fond memories at the video store from decades past. Bucket Listers and New Gold Empire dreamed up the exciting attraction, which is complete with classic movie snacks, nostalgia-inspired store decor, and a fun menu of cocktails and mocktails to sip. In short, the Blockbuster Speakeasy experience will get you in all your sentimental feels with so many surprises in store.

Upon entrance, visitors will receive a drink ticket that looks just like an old Blockbuster membership card, which allows them to browse aisles themed after different spirits and cocktails inspired by quintessential ‘90s and 2000s films. Guests can grab a “video” from the shelf and flip it over to read the drink ingredient “synopsis,” then head to the “checkout counter,” where a Blockbuster bartender will pour out a special themed drink. You’ll probably get a kick out of the throwback bar menu, which is offering Gusher and Yoo Hoo cocktails, Zima, Vodka & Tab, Crystal Clear Pepsi, Orbitz, and more.

There’s a nostalgic food menu too, which includes a “Grown Up Lunchable” or a Blockbuster Burger (with vegan options) that’s served with “Please Rewind” Truffle Fries, plus some sweet surprises. One of the best part of going to Blockbuster when you were young was having an excuse to load up on movie snacks and candy, and the Blockbuster Speakeasy’s got you covered. Finish off your throwback meal with nostalgic desserts like a Dunkaroo Ice Cream sundae and a Friday Night Rice Krispie Fudge Brownie. You can even toast your own s’mores at the table, if that’s more your vibe. And don’t worry, because there will also be plenty of gourmet popcorn to last you through the movie night.

Courtesy of Bucket Listers

The Blockbuster pop-up bar is located at 7174 Melrose Ave in Los Angeles, and is open Wednesday to Sunday every week. Make sure to grab tickets — which start at $19 for general admission and include one throwback cocktail — ahead of time. For an even more immersive experience, starting Dec. 10, you can attend a special themed Blockbuster Brunch on Saturday and Sundays throughout the month. This ticket starts at $45 per person, but comes with an menu entree and one throwback cocktail. Ahead of your visit, make sure to check out this Instagram reel that gives a total tour of the Blockbuster speakeasy to get an idea of the pop-up’s best photo ops as well as which cocktails and bites you can’t miss.