Black Friday sales are here, and whether you’re already loading up your cart or waiting for the official day on Friday, Nov. 26, you can score some deep discounts on the latest blenders. From $15 Magic Bullets to $100 off of Ninja blender systems, there is no shortage of discounts to make it easy to get the right device for your space. Here are the best Black Friday blender deals on brands like BlendJet, Ninja, Magic Bullet, and Instant Pot.

Blenders don’t have to be super expensive. Black Friday is one of the best times to load up on the handy kitchen appliances, no matter if you’re looking for a top-of-the-line offering or something compact and portable. It’s unclear when these deals end unless otherwise noted, so if you see a discount on an item you want, don’t wait too long to seal the deal. Without further delay, check out these Black Friday blender deals on appliances you can get online from retailers like BlendJet, Target, Walmart, and more.

BlendJet

BlendJet’s portable blenders are perfect for small spaces or anytime you might want to take one with you. The retailer is having an early Black Friday sale, and you can get better discounts the more you buy.

The deals include:

15% off 1 BlendJet Portable Blender

The 15% discount would make one blender cost $42.45.

20% off 2 BlendJet Portable Blenders

Two blenders will cost you around $95 after the 20% discount.

25% off 3 or more BlendJet Portable Blenders

With the 25% off, you could get three BlendJet Blenders for as low as $112.39, which would normally cost almost $300 all together.

Ninja

Starting on Nov. 19, you can get these discounts on Ninja blenders:

$50 off the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System with Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor

To get the deal use the promo code “BFDEAL50” at checkout.

17% off the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor

Amazon

29% off the JOYOUNG Blender

$54 off WantJoin Blender

$50 off Dash Chef Blender

Walmart

Deals available at Walmart from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 include:

$49 Ninja Performance Blender Exclusive Buy

$15 Magic Bullet Exclusive Buy

Target

Deals available at Target starting on Nov. 20:

50% off the Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender

$20 off Oster Oulverizing 800-Watt Blender

Kohl’s

These blender deals from Kohl’s are available from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26:

50% Off Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-IQ

$100 Off The Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System With Atuo-iQ

Best Buy

Best Buy’s Black Friday deals are available from Nov. 19 through Nov. 26.

$60 Off The Vitamix Explorian Series E310 48-Oz. Blender

When you head out to a local store to get a Black Friday deal on a blender, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.