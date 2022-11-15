While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.

While many individual hotels and cruise lines offer their own Black Friday discounts, EF Ultimate Break is offering a number of Black Friday sales on their curated, all-inclusive trips to destinations around the globe. Not only are these vacations tailored towards Gen Z and millennials aged 18 to 35, but they take all the stress out of finding the best hotels or airline deals when planning your next vacation. While you can find deals year-round, the Black Friday travel deals with EF Ultimate Break are some of the best. In fact, you can save up to 35% off on trips to some of the trendiest locations in 2023, and here are some of the best Black Friday travel deals you’ll want to take advantage of.

Best Black Friday Travel Deals 2022

Starcevic/E+/Getty Images

From Nov. 10 to Nov. 28, EF Ultimate Break will be offering their first big travel deals of 2023, and the best Black Friday travel sale on the list is with their European Summer trip. The 35-day vacay itinerary takes travelers to 14 different European cities like Barcelona and Florence. The trip typically costs around $6,509 with flights and accommodations included, but the Black Friday sale will score you $1,200 off.

If that’s still a bit out of your price range but you would still like to tour Europe over the summer, you might want to sign up for their Barcelona, Ibiza, and Valencia trip. This 10-day immersive experience takes you around Spain, going on a catamaran cruise in the Mediterranean Sea while eating tapas and drinking sangria. Typically, this trip is valued at $3,319, but the Black Friday deal will save you $600.

penboy/Moment/Getty Images

Other big deals include $800 off the Ultimate Greek Islands 17-day trip, $700 off their Germany, Italy, and Switzerland 10-day trip, and $600 off both their Grand Tour of Ireland: Ultimate Plus nine-day trip and the 11-day Egypt Expedition. Now that Japan’s borders have opened for tourists, it is time to finally check off Tokyo from your bucket list. For Black Friday, you can save $500 on their Highlights of Japan trip over two weeks. The itinerary also includes some free time, so you can check off a few of the best things to do in Japan from your to-do list if you’ve been dreaming of visiting.

There are a number of different itineraries and lengths of trips to check out, but if your wanderlust is more important to you than any material good, take some time to browse through and find the perfect Black Friday travel deal that will make your wallet just as happy.