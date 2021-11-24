Looking to get away to some dream destinations in 2022? If you said yes, now is the time to take advantage of the best Black Friday 2021 luggage deals so you can vacation in style without the expensive price tag. The more you travel, the more you’ve realized you need some good luggage by your side. After all, the right bag can help you bring everything you need with ease. It also doesn’t hurt that these Black Friday luggage deals are on some of the most fashion-forward and Insta-worthy suitcases and carry-ons as well. You want your luggage to stand out in your airport selfies and on the baggage claim belt.

After over a year of travel delays and vacation postponements, it’s time to start jetting away or planning that bucket list trip for the future. With Black Friday deals for up to 65% off some of the most sturdy suitcases, it’s the perfect time to score some discounted luggage ahead of your next adventurous getaways.

Of course, you can’t pass up a good deal on a trust-worthy carry-on as well. With airlines charging so much for bags nowadays, you want to be able to bring everything you need for a quick trip back home or to see your long-distance bestie in just one durable personal bag. Thanks to this list of the best Black Friday luggage deals for 2021, you can find just what you’re looking for no matter where your wanderlust is taking you. All you need to do is browse these Black Friday 2021 suitcase deals, whether it’s for yourself, a family member, or your BFF who likes to put as many stamps as possible in their passport.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Tumi Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals Medium Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case Tumi $1,150 $689 See on Tumi Get 40% Off Select Styles Go-to luggage brand Tumi has already started their Black Friday sale online with 40% off select luggage styles. This is a web exclusive deal that is only available for a limited time, so you’ll definitely want to shop ASAP. You can find a colorful assortment depending on your needs, but since this is such a good deal from such a trustworthy brand, you may want to get a 4-wheel suitcase that’ll last you for years.

Away Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals The Everywhere Bag Away $245 $147 See on Away Save Up To 40% Off Away has already started their Black Friday sales with 40% off some of your fave Away bags. Their Cyber Week sale, which lasts until Nov. 29, includes carry-ons, totes, and their original Everywhere Bag. There’s even a Travel Wellness Kit ($38), which includes hand sanitizer, anti-bacterial wipes, soap leaves, and a reusable silicone mask, for safe traveling during the holidays.

CALPAK Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals Stevyn Duffel CALPAK $82 $62 See on CALPAK 25% Off Sitewide CALPAK already has some of the best Black Friday luggage deals going on with a sitewide sale of 25% off from now until Nov. 27. In addition to that, they’re also offering free shipping on orders $75 and more. That won’t be hard to get with all these deals on suitcases, carry-ons, and organizers. CALPAK even has a must-have duffel bag that’s perfect for weekend getaways with your partner or for using as a carry-on for flights back home.

Beis Black Friday 2021 Luggage Sale The Carry-On Roller Beis $198 SEE ON BEIS 30% Off Sitewide Starting on Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. PT, Beis will be offering 30% off all of its luggage offerings except for bundles. The sale only lasts until midnight PT on Nov. 26, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to take advantage of the Beis Black Friday 2021 sale.

Monos Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals Carry-On Plus Monos $300 $240 See on Monos Save 35% Off On Select Items With Code Monos is also starting their Black Friday sale early with up to 35% off select items sitewide. Just use the code EARLYBF2021 when checking out now through Nov. 25. This will give you an additional 15% off your order, which will bring many items to that 35% off total. The best part of all is that Monos has a great assortment of colors to choose from, so you can mix and match your luggage to fit your most Insta-worthy aesthetic.