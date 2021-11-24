Black Friday
CALPAK luggage is part of the best Black Friday 2021 luggage deals this year.

These Black Friday Luggage Deals Include Sales On AWAY, Tumi, Paravel, And More

Traveling in style just got a lot more affordable.

By Rachel Chapman
Courtesy of CALPAK

Looking to get away to some dream destinations in 2022? If you said yes, now is the time to take advantage of the best Black Friday 2021 luggage deals so you can vacation in style without the expensive price tag. The more you travel, the more you’ve realized you need some good luggage by your side. After all, the right bag can help you bring everything you need with ease. It also doesn’t hurt that these Black Friday luggage deals are on some of the most fashion-forward and Insta-worthy suitcases and carry-ons as well. You want your luggage to stand out in your airport selfies and on the baggage claim belt.

After over a year of travel delays and vacation postponements, it’s time to start jetting away or planning that bucket list trip for the future. With Black Friday deals for up to 65% off some of the most sturdy suitcases, it’s the perfect time to score some discounted luggage ahead of your next adventurous getaways.

Of course, you can’t pass up a good deal on a trust-worthy carry-on as well. With airlines charging so much for bags nowadays, you want to be able to bring everything you need for a quick trip back home or to see your long-distance bestie in just one durable personal bag. Thanks to this list of the best Black Friday luggage deals for 2021, you can find just what you’re looking for no matter where your wanderlust is taking you. All you need to do is browse these Black Friday 2021 suitcase deals, whether it’s for yourself, a family member, or your BFF who likes to put as many stamps as possible in their passport.

Tumi Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals
Medium Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case
Tumi
$1,150
$689

Get 40% Off Select Styles

Go-to luggage brand Tumi has already started their Black Friday sale online with 40% off select luggage styles. This is a web exclusive deal that is only available for a limited time, so you’ll definitely want to shop ASAP. You can find a colorful assortment depending on your needs, but since this is such a good deal from such a trustworthy brand, you may want to get a 4-wheel suitcase that’ll last you for years.

Paravel Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals
Offset Travel Set Grand
Paravel
$530
$450

Save Up To $80 On Luggage Bundles

Sustainable luggage brand Paravel is offering some must-have Black Friday bundles this year. For a limited time, you can get two of Paravel’s best-sellers — their carbon-neutral wheeled luggage and matching carbon-neutral Cabana Tote — as part of their Offset Travel Set Grand for only $450. That saves you $80.

There’s also an Offset Travel Set Plus ($395) and Offset Travel Set ($370), which includes their Aviator Carry-On with either a medium-sized or small-sized tote. If you’re just a fan of the newly launched carbon-neutral Cabana Tote, you could always just get yourself the Totes Two Ways Bundle for $280 or $70 off the regular price.

Away Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals
The Everywhere Bag
Away
$245
$147

Save Up To 40% Off

Away has already started their Black Friday sales with 40% off some of your fave Away bags. Their Cyber Week sale, which lasts until Nov. 29, includes carry-ons, totes, and their original Everywhere Bag. There’s even a Travel Wellness Kit ($38), which includes hand sanitizer, anti-bacterial wipes, soap leaves, and a reusable silicone mask, for safe traveling during the holidays.

CALPAK Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals
Stevyn Duffel
CALPAK
$82
$62

25% Off Sitewide

CALPAK already has some of the best Black Friday luggage deals going on with a sitewide sale of 25% off from now until Nov. 27. In addition to that, they’re also offering free shipping on orders $75 and more. That won’t be hard to get with all these deals on suitcases, carry-ons, and organizers. CALPAK even has a must-have duffel bag that’s perfect for weekend getaways with your partner or for using as a carry-on for flights back home.

Beis Black Friday 2021 Luggage Sale
The Carry-On Roller
Beis
$198

30% Off Sitewide

Starting on Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. PT, Beis will be offering 30% off all of its luggage offerings except for bundles. The sale only lasts until midnight PT on Nov. 26, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to take advantage of the Beis Black Friday 2021 sale.

Samsonite Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals
Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
$180
$126

30% Off Sitewide With Code

Samsonite is also having a sitewide Black Friday sale. You can save 30% off your fave luggage by using the code EXTRA30. There is also Black Friday deals on luggage sets, select backpacks, and leather items. You’ll also receive free shipping on all luggage and bags.

Of course, you can also find some great deals on Samsonite luggage from retailers like Macy’s and Amazon. This pink expandable spinner is only $216 at Macy’s, while this large blue spinner is just $155 on Amazon.

Monos Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals
Carry-On Plus
Monos
$300
$240

Save 35% Off On Select Items With Code

Monos is also starting their Black Friday sale early with up to 35% off select items sitewide. Just use the code EARLYBF2021 when checking out now through Nov. 25. This will give you an additional 15% off your order, which will bring many items to that 35% off total. The best part of all is that Monos has a great assortment of colors to choose from, so you can mix and match your luggage to fit your most Insta-worthy aesthetic.

American Tourister Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals
American Tourister Burst Max Trio Spinner Luggage
Kohl's
$220
$68

Save 30% Off Sitewide With Code

American Tourister is also have a sitewide sale. You’ll just need to use the code 2GOOD30 for 30% off from now until Nov. 30. You’ll also receive free shipping on all luggage and bags.

If you like to shop around for the best deals on Black Friday, Walmart is also having a sale on suitcases and luggage sets. You can save up to 60% off on brands like American Tourister. For the best deals, though, you’ll want to shop at Kohl’s. They have American Tourister luggage originally priced at $220 for only $68. Make sure you use the code ENJOY15 for the extra 15% off at checkout.

TravelPro Black Friday 2021 Luggage Deals
Travelpro Platinum Elite 21" Softside Carry-On Spinner
Macy's
$660
$264

Save Up To 65% Off

Travelpro is currently offering 20% off sitewide as part of their friends and family sale. However, some of the best Travelpro Black Friday deals are happening at Macy’s this year. You can even shop the Travelpro Softside Luggage Collection that was created just for Macy’s for 65% off. If you are looking for a complete travel set that includes a matching carry-on, garment bag, and check-in bag, you might want to shop the Platinum Elite Softside Luggage Collection for 60% off.