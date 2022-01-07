Another year has rolled around, and it’s time to celebrate with a big birthday bash. Whether you’re planning an epic surprise birthday party for your bestie, or you’re hopping into the text thread to tease your dad about his big day, a group chat name for birthday parties is an absolute must. Not sure where to begin? Check out these birthday party group chat names that take the cake.

It takes a lot of time and effort to plan the perfect birthday party. With so many moving pieces to put together, you’re definitely going to need some help. Don’t be afraid to gather your friends and family (or framily) into a birthday party group chat and start doling out responsibilities. There’s no reason why you should have to take care of the balloons, order or make the cake, find the venue, and so much more all by yourself. After all, there are plenty of people who want to celebrate the birthday guest of honor, too, so you might as well let them. And it’s just really fun to share stories and jokes about the party-honoree. You may even be able to use some of those anecdotes and inside jokes for birthday toasts at the big gathering

Even if you aren’t throwing a surprise party, having a birthday group chat is still a great idea. That way, you can add the birthday celebrant into it, and you can all discuss what you’d like to do for the party. You may find out that the honoree would rather have a small, low-key get together with some wine and apps over a big blow-out party. Which, thank goodness you added them to the group chat before you rented that party bus, right?

At the end of the day, we all want our birthday VIP to be happy. That’s what really counts. It doesn’t matter if you’re keeping the chat a secret or sharing it with the person of honor — you still need an excellent birthday group chat name. Here are a few birthday puns for group chats that any ordinary names can’t hold a candle to.

Shutterstock