Get your crew together and use some birthday puns as group chat names for birthday parties.

40 Group Chat Names For Birthday Parties That Take The Cake

Celebrate good times, c’mon.

By Andrea Hannah
Another year has rolled around, and it’s time to celebrate with a big birthday bash. Whether you’re planning an epic surprise birthday party for your bestie, or you’re hopping into the text thread to tease your dad about his big day, a group chat name for birthday parties is an absolute must. Not sure where to begin? Check out these birthday party group chat names that take the cake.

It takes a lot of time and effort to plan the perfect birthday party. With so many moving pieces to put together, you’re definitely going to need some help. Don’t be afraid to gather your friends and family (or framily) into a birthday party group chat and start doling out responsibilities. There’s no reason why you should have to take care of the balloons, order or make the cake, find the venue, and so much more all by yourself. After all, there are plenty of people who want to celebrate the birthday guest of honor, too, so you might as well let them. And it’s just really fun to share stories and jokes about the party-honoree. You may even be able to use some of those anecdotes and inside jokes for birthday toasts at the big gathering

Even if you aren’t throwing a surprise party, having a birthday group chat is still a great idea. That way, you can add the birthday celebrant into it, and you can all discuss what you’d like to do for the party. You may find out that the honoree would rather have a small, low-key get together with some wine and apps over a big blow-out party. Which, thank goodness you added them to the group chat before you rented that party bus, right?

At the end of the day, we all want our birthday VIP to be happy. That’s what really counts. It doesn’t matter if you’re keeping the chat a secret or sharing it with the person of honor — you still need an excellent birthday group chat name. Here are a few birthday puns for group chats that any ordinary names can’t hold a candle to.

  1. Cake My Day
  2. Aged To Perfection
  3. Time to Par-Tea
  4. Funfetti Friends
  5. Confetti Crew
  6. Taking The Cake
  7. Piece Of Cake
  8. Birthday Wishes
  9. Surprise Guys
  10. Toast With The Most
  11. Candles Getting Lit
  12. Gift Givers
  13. Wishes Come True
  14. Best Wishes, Kindest Regards
  15. Bring On The Candles
  16. Celebrate Good Times, C’mon
  17. Birthday Besties
  18. A Toast To You
  19. No Time Like The Present
  20. Make A Wish
  21. One Year At A Time
  22. Young At Heart
  23. Too Hot To Candle
  24. Cakes And Pains
  25. Operation: Surprise Party
  26. Throw The Confetti
  27. Can’t Cake My Eyes Off You
  28. Birthday Blow Out
  29. Poppin’ Party People
  30. Let Them Eat Cake
  31. Hostess With The Mostest
  32. Go Shawty, It’s Your Birthday
  33. Older Not Wiser
  34. Candles And Cake Brigade
  35. Balloon Baes
  36. Your Presents Is Requested
  37. Surprise Suppliers
  38. Have Your Cake And Eat It, Too
  39. Confetti Committee Convo
  40. Nothin’ Holds A Candle