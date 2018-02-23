50 Sweet Cake Quotes To Show Everyone You’re Living La Dolce Vita

There are some things in life that just require cake, like a birthday celebration. Ahead of the party, you can order a vanilla cake with chocolate frosting and sprinkles from your local baker, or opt to make vegan cupcakes from Pinterest right in your own kitchen. Either way, you can’t go wrong, as the treat will likely complement the decorations, games, and personal milestone so well. Before you slice into it, you can snap a picture of the cake sitting on your table with 20, 22, or 25 candles on top, and take your celebration to social media with these cake quotes for Instagram and TikTok.

Your followers will love to join in on the fun, and wish you or the BFF you’re celebrating a very happy birthday. They may flood the comments section with balloon and confetti emojis, and messages like, “Another lap around the sun!” If you took a particularly appetizing picture of the cake, they might even ask what flavor it is, how you put together something so tasty, or jokingly if you can pass a slice through the screen. (Why hasn’t that technology been invented yet?)

To get this eye-catching picture, you probably worked the cake’s angles, and took videos of you pulling out a slice, circling the top design, or going through the recipe’s steps. You may have taken some cues from your favorite content creators as well, and tagged them as a thank you for the #inspo. These birthday cake quotes will top off your tasty cake pictures, and make them even sweeter. Grab one to add some deliciousness to your feed.

"Life is short, eat the cake." "You had me at chocolate frosting." "It was too pretty to eat…almost.” "All the world’s a birthday cake." — The Beatles, "It's All Too Much" "A little slice of heaven." "A party without cake is just a meeting." — Julia Child "Does this cake make it look like it’s my birthday?" "Baking this treat was a piece of cake." "How do I like my eggs? Um, in a cake." "Drop your favorite cake flavor in the comments." "Happiness is knowing there is ice cream cake in the fridge." "If there's a whisk, there's a way." "It's cupcake o'clock." "It's been an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers." "There is nothing cuter than a cupcake." "If eating cake is wrong, I don't want to be right." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls "Cake it easy." "Bake your dreams happen." "Starting off this new year with a slice of cake." "It’s just that she never said ‘Let them eat cake.’ I asked Kirsten Dunst who played her in the movie...Kirsten also told me at the premiere that she was jealous of my bangs." — Alexis Rose, Schitt’s Creek "Got cake? 'Cause I can hook you up." "Stressed spelled backwards is desserts. Coincidence? I think not." "Cake is the answer. Who cares what the question is?" "Bake it until you make it." "It's somebody's birthday somewhere." "You want a piece of me?" "Let there be cake and confetti." "Cupcakes are muffins that want to be more colorful." "Big birthday energy." "This is your sign to bake a birthday cake with your besties." "Whip it. Whip it good." — Devo, "Whip It" "I would rate my birthday cake 10/10." "You can have cake whenever you want. Not just on a birthday." "Please clap for my birthday cake." "The category is my birthday." "I’ll take a party on the side of that birthday cake." "Yeah, sex is great. But, have you tried my vegan cake?" "Get friends that’ll bake you a cake for your birthday." "This is the sweet life." “The only thing sweeter than me is this cake.” “Cake, cake, cake, cake.” — Rihanna, “Birthday Cake” “The baker understood the assignment.” “Sugar, spice, and everything nice.” "For goodness bakes, look at this cake." “If only you could smell this cake..." "Ice cream cake is better than regular cake. Try to change my mind." "I want to live a life as colorful as this cake." "The baker totally checked out my Pinterest boards." "Here for the frosting." “Sweet dreams are made of cake.”