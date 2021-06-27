Hula hooping is a timeless exercise that not only gets you sweating but is also a ton of fun — at least, when you’ve got the right hoop. The best weighted hula hoops are the right size and weight for your fitness level and height, and may have added features like foam padding, wavy grooves, adjustable weight, or a compact design.

To find the right size hula hoop for you, first choose one that hits somewhere between your waist and shoulders when it's standing vertically, then consider what weight you want, which depends more on preference and experience level. Lighter hula hoops can be harder to keep going because they have less momentum, but they are also easier on your muscles. Heavier hula hoops take more experience to control, and may be better suited for more skilled hoopers. If you aren’t sure where to start, look for a hoop with an adjustable weight, or a lightweight one specifically for beginners.

Weighted hoops can range from 1 to 7 pounds, although it’s recommended that you choose one under 5 pounds to avoid injury. If you have any medical concerns, you should speak with your doctor before buying a weighted hula hoop.

Once you decide what size you want, you may want to consider a weighted hula hoop with additional features. Some have wavy ridges, which help the hula hoop stay on your waist, while others have foam padding for added comfort. If you plan to take your hoop with you to the park or store it in your apartment, you may want one that can be broken down, or a beaded hoop that’s easy to store.

Ready to switch up your workout routine? I’ve compiled a list of the six best weighted hula hoops on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall

Weight: 3.1 pounds

Size: 41 inches

This top hula hoop pick has an average weight and size, so both novices and more experienced hoopers will be able to enjoy it. It’s recommended for those weighing between 100 and 160 pounds and is great for anyone without much storage space, since it has a compact design that breaks down into eight pieces. This hula hoop also has foam padding, which makes it more comfortable on your hips, and it’s a fan favorite on Amazon with over 1,000 five-star ratings.

One fan raved: “After spending days researching and reading reviews on other hoops, I decided to order this one. Completely satisfied with this purchase. Arrives in a sturdy box. Easy click assembly! [...] I was able to immediately start hooping.”

2. The Best Beginner Hoop

Weight: 2 pounds

Size: 38 inches (also available in 42 inches)

This lightweight hula hoop weighs just 2 pounds, making it a good choice for beginners. While the lighter design is easier on your muscles, it also has less momentum, so it may take some practice to keep the hoop going at first. Another reason this hoop is a good choice for beginners is that the company offers sizing advice, so you can be sure you're getting the right one. If you end up not liking your hoop, it has a 90-day money-back guarantee.

One fan raved: “This hoop feels substantial, weighty but not cumbersome, and overall very well made with great attention to detail. I chose the 'Black' option which has alternating matte black and reflective rainbow sparkle tape; very aesthetically pleasing. I'm 5'5" 115 pounds; I chose the SMALL (36" diameter) which is the perfect size. I was looking for a "serious" hoop to use for exercise and general endorphin-boosting. I browsed numerous hula hoops before settling on this one based on others' positive reviews. Upon unpacking it I knew I'd made the right choice -- it exceeded my expectations. I'd repurchase this hoop as well as recommend it to anyone without hesitation.”

Available colors: 5

3. The Best Adjustable Hoop

Size: 1.5 - 2 pounds

Weight: 28.7 - 37.4 inches

This adjustable hula hoop is great for all users, since you can customize the size and weight. It's made from eight sections that weigh around a quarter of a pound each, so you can use six, seven, or eight sections for a total weight of anywhere between 1.5 and 2 pounds. Because it has multiple sections, this hula hoop can also be easily broken down for storage or travel.

One fan raved: “I'm so glad I got this!! I have arthritis in my wrists & knees that really limits my ability to do things like cardio exercises and after just a few minutes I really got a workout! I also wear weighted gloves to give my arms a boost. Its great.”

4. The Best Beaded Hoop

Weight: under 5 pounds

Size: 36 inches

This wooden hula hoop is made up of real wooden beads on a rope, which users love because it’s so easy to store and pack for a workout on the go. Each wooden bead is a bit smaller than a baseball, and this hoop comes with two replacement beads just in case one of them breaks. While the weight of this hoop is not given on the product page, Amazon notes that the whole package weighs just over 5 pounds, so it's sure to give you a good workout.

One fan raved: “Hooping is my passion and my new obsession is beaded hoops!!! I love the quality of this hoop and the meditative sound it makes! It’s also an excellent workout!! I’m 5’5 and a big girl and this hoop works great for me!! I highly recommend these!”

5. The Best Wavy Hoop

Weight: 3.3 pounds

Size: 41 inches

If you're worried about keeping your hoop up, you may want to try this beginner hula hoop, which has a wavy design that helps it stay on your hips for longer. It weighs 3.3 pounds, so it's also heavy enough to keep the momentum. It has a rainbow exterior that is crafted from rubber foam padding, making it softer than other hard plastic designs. Like most of the other picks on this list, this hula hoop can be disassembled, which makes it easier for storing in closets or bringing with you on the go.

One fan raved: “I've had it for about 4 years now and it's still in good condition. I find it an easy exercise to do when I first get out of bed. It helps wake me up. I like to switch back and forth between it and a jump rope. Just 15 minutes of that can make me feel great throughout the day. Unfortunately, I haven't turned this into a daily habit but that's no fault of the hoop! It's definitely a great option to have for exercise. I have also used it to gently bring down my heart rate after jogging on my treadmill.”

6. The Best Heavyweight Hoop

Weight: 3.6 pounds

Size: 35.5 inches

If you're a more advanced hula hooper looking for a tougher workout, this heavy-weighted hula hoop is a great step up. It weighs 3.6 pounds, so it's heavy enough to help you work up a sweat, but it's still below the recommended 5-pound maximum weight. This hoop has a smooth, foam-padded layer, so even though it's heavier, it’s still comfortable to use. It can be broken down into eight pieces for easy storage, which is one reason it has over 1,300 five-star ratings on Amazon.

One fan raved: “This idea is kind of genius. I love to hula hoop - I used to be great at it as a child. I'm also looking to add just 10-15 minutes more exercise into my daily routine. This hula hoop makes that goal easy to reach. I simply make sure I have enough room, and then I use the hoop while I'm watching a show on TV. Ingenious! Very easy to put together and take apart, just in case I wanted to travel with it.”