Whether you’re doing yoga, running, or lifting weights, the best workout pants for women should be comfortable and easy to move in, and should suit the specific activity that you’re doing. In most cases, top-rated workout pants are made from moisture-wicking synthetic materials like polyester or nylon. And they're often blended with spandex to help them stretch and move with you. For outdoor exercise when it's colder, look for a fleece lining to help you stay warm.

Beyond material, style is another major consideration when choosing workout pants. Leggings or yoga pants are a popular choice that come in so many different varieties, so be sure to choose the cut and style that feels right for your workouts and your body. Some leggings are designed for specific types of exercise (such as padded leggings that reduce discomfort while cycling), while others are intended for a wide range of workouts. Many pairs feature a high waist, but others come in lower rises. Leg lengths tend to vary as well with full, 7/8, and capri lengths the most common. While these types of pants are typically fitted through the leg, some flare at the bottom. And if you find seams to be irritating, look for a pair that has a gusseted crotch or flatlock seams to minimize uncomfortable rubbing.

Moisture-wicking sweatpants are also great for workouts, and they can range from slim-fitting pairs that won’t get in the way to baggier pants for ultimate comfort. Some have a drawstring closure for adjustability, while others feature a stretchy elastic waistband. Tapered joggers and track pants both fall under the sweatpants umbrella, and are suitable options for a variety of types of exercise.

These nine pairs of pants include a wide range of styles and features so you can find the perfect pair for your next workout.

1. A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Leggings With Pockets ODODOS High Waisted Yoga Leggings $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 26,000 reviews on Amazon and a knockout 4.5-star rating overall, these leggings from ODODOS are clearly adored on the site, and it makes total sense that people are into them. For one, the leggings are comfortably fitted with a good amount of stretch — the material is 87% polyester and 13% spandex — and a gusseted crotch allows for comfort and freedom of movement. The pants are not see-through (even when you're squatting, according to many Amazon reviewers), and the high, wide waistband won’t roll down mid-workout. Two side pockets are large enough to hold your phone or other essentials. These full-length leggings are machine washable. Choose from an incredibly wide range of color and design options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are by far the most comfortable yoga pants I've ever owned. I bought 4 pairs after I got my first order. They're so soft, stretchy in all the right places, super flattering and the pockets are perfect. I have 2 kids under 2 and the monitor and my phone fit in the pocket (one on each side!) I do yoga daily and go on at least a 2 mile walk and I've never had any issues with these falling down." Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2. A Cheap Pair Of Joggers With More Than 55,000 Reviews Leggings Depot Activewear Jogger $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The number of color and pattern options that these joggers from Leggings Depot come in is seriously impressive and a large part of why the pants are so popular on Amazon; they have a whopping 56,000 and growing reviews, and a solid 4.4-star rating overall. Beyond that, the joggers are amazingly comfortable. Made from a combination of brushed polyester and spandex, the pants are buttery soft with a touch of stretch. A drawstring waistband allows you to tighten or loosen them as needed. A cuffed bottom ensures that the pants won’t ride up mid-movement, while small side pockets can hold essentials. Reviewers on the site indicate that the pants are machine washable, but recommend using caution when doing so the first few times since the color (particularly the dark and patterned options) can bleed a little. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these pants, [it's] like wearing a light, soft cloud. And they're surprisingly flattering without being tight/ revealing - good for when you're not in the mood for the tighter workout pants but want something comfy. I want 20 pairs." Available sizes: Small — 3X

3. A Capri-Length Legging JUST MY SIZE Pieced Stretch Capri $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a capri-length option for workouts, these leggings from JUST MY SIZE are your best bet, and they’re well-priced to boot. The pants are made from a combination of polyester and spandex, and they have a wide, elastic waistband that’ll stay put as you exercise. With contrasting panels on the sides, they're also just plain cute — which is one of the many reasons Amazon reviewers seem to like them; they give the leggings a stellar 4.5-star rating overall on the site, after more than 2,000 reviews. The pants are machine washable and come in a handful of different patterns — including these. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Oh leggings, where have you been in my life!?!!? So, I joined a gym about a month ago and needed more comfortable work-out clothes. I love JMS so decided to try these. They are amazingly comfortable. They fit great and have a lot of stretch during more vigorous workout movements. They are so nice, I went back and ordered several more." Available sizes: 1X — 5X

4. A Warm Pair Of Fleece-Lined Sweatpants BALEAF Running Thermal Fleece Pants $32 | Amazon See On Amazon You’d be wise to slip on a pair of these sweatpants from BALEAF the next time your outdoor workout takes place on a colder day, since they feature a soft fleece interior that traps heat to keep you toasty. And luckily, you won’t have to worry about getting overly sweaty when sporting this pick — the pants’ smooth polyester exterior wicks away moisture. Another major plus? The pants actually feature an adjustable ankle cinch that allows you to wear them open or closed (which will protect your legs from cold and wind) as desired. The sweatpants also have a drawstring closure, side zippered pockets to secure essentials, and reflective detailing for better visibility at night. Choose from three colors — black, gray, or navy. The pants are machine washable. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought for winter running and have been happy with them so far. I get cold easily so I wore a regular pair of leggings under them and was very comfortable on a 35 degree morning for a 10 mile run. I'm very happy I found a solution to winter running as the different fleece lined leggings I've tried haven't been warm enough for me." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5. A Squat-Proof Pair Of Cropped Leggings Core 10 High Waist 7/8 Crop Legging $42 | Amazon See On Amazon Many Amazon reviewers confirm that these high-waisted leggings from Core 10 are truly squat-proof; they aren’t see-through, and they’ll stay perfectly in place through countless reps. The leggings are made from a combination of moisture-wicking polyester and stretchy elastane, and they feature a 7/8 cropped length, so they hit right above the ankle on most. A small pocket in the back of the waistband is perfectly sized to stash small essentials. This pick is machine washable, and available in a variety of prints and solid-colored options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I LOVE THESE! They are so soft and really are 100% squat-proof. Like, I tried on my darkest underwear and bent over all kinds of unnatural ways and still couldn't see through them. I also found that they fit true to size." Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

6. A Cheap Pair Of Sweatpants From A Beloved Brand Hanes Sport Performance Pant $13 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to sweatpants, does it really get anymore classic than Hanes? These tried-and-true sweatpants from Hanes are a steal at under $20, especially considering their high quality. But don’t just take my word for it, Amazon reviewers give these sweats a 4.3-star rating overall, after 3,800 and growing reviews. Made from polyester and spandex, the pull-on sweats are quick-drying and stretchy. A wide waistband and an open-bottom leg are two features you'll surely love. And chafe-resistant flatlock seams ensure that you won’t experience any uncomfortable rubbing as you exercise. The only downside to this pick? It’s only available in one shade. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These pants will be a great middle ground between leggings and flared yoga pants. The legs have a straight cut to the bottom, not too loose and not too tight. The fabric feels like a good quality and weight, with nice stretch. [...] I feel like the thickness of the fabric will prevent see-through to undies - so that's another plus." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7. A Pair Of Sporty Track Pants adidas T10 Training Pants $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Slim-fitting and sporty, these track pants from adidas will likely become your new favorite pick for workouts — and not just because they have an overall rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon after more than 8,000 reviews. They're made entirely from polyester, so they’re superb at wicking sweat to keep you dry. An elastic waistband keeps things comfy, and tapered legs means extra fabric won't get in your way, though zippers at the ankles give you the option to adjust fit and ventilation. The pants have side pockets that reviewers report are deep enough to fit your phone, plus stripes on the sides for a little extra flair. This pick is machine washable. Choose from two color combinations: black with white stripes, or gray with black stripes. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "They are super practical workout pants and also super cute! The pockets are deep and hold a lot of items. The fabric is super breathable and comfortable. Waistband stays in place." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8. A Pair Of Bootcut Yoga Pants With A Range Of Inseams BUBBLELIME Bootcut Yoga Pants $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These yoga pants from BUBBLELIME are available in a wide range of inseams — including 29-, 31-, 33-, and 35-inch options — so you’ll likely be able to find a pair that fits you just right (don't forget to refer to the size chart to help with sizing!). The bootcut pants are made from nylon and spandex, so they’re quick-drying and breathable with some stretch, and they feature a high waistband that’ll stay put even as you work your way through yoga poses or other exercises. The back pockets on this pick are a unique feature that reviewers on Amazon particularly love; they give the yoga pants a solid 4.3-star rating overall, among 2,500 and growing reviews. Reviewers on the site indicate that the pants hold up well in the washing machine. Choose from a wide range of solid color options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these pants so much! The fabric is butter soft, very stretchy, and gives a nice flattering shape. I now have 6 pairs of these pants in various colors, and I love them all! They are perfect for the office, lounging around the house, or for a workout." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (with different inseam options per size)