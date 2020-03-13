If you're chilling out at home this weekend, odds are you might get a little bored. You may open up your go-to social media apps and see zero new #content because you've already scrolled through it all. Instead of turning on the TV show you’ve rewatched a million times, simply download one of these multiplayer iPhone games to challenge your friends. The best part? You can still play with your BFFs and keep yourself entertained for hours without leaving the house.

These games are perfect for when you don't have any plans but still want to hang out with your best buds. They allow everyone in your group chats to compete amongst each other to try to claim that "first place" crown -- all without leaving the comfort of your couch Some require you to pick a whimsical character and race it down a fantasy world's track. Others ask you to come up with words for points in a Scrabble-like setting.

No matter what the quest may be, though, these games can all be played from home, meaning you don’t need to switch out of your sweatpants or ditch your cozy blankets to get competitive. These iPhone games will bring your friends together for some quality fun while making sure you're never bored while you're sitting at home.

01 Words With Friends Words With Friends The first of these games is a classic: Words With Friends. It's a puzzle game that requires you to form words with colorful tiles and collect points. Each letter tile is worth a different amount, and you must strategically place your tiles in order to beat your friends. Keep playing to unlock all kinds of challenges, perks, and game-changers.

02 Mario Kart Tour It's official: Mario Kart can be played on your phone, in a fairly new app called Mario Kart Tour. You can pick your fave character like Mario or Peach, and race around the tracks you know and love. Thanks to multiplayer mode, you can now race with your friends, too, in between collecting coins and winning cups.

03 Subway Surfers If you haven't already downloaded Subway Surfers, what are you waiting for? This game is jam-packed with fun things to do, including rushing down subway tracks, collecting coins, and dodging the oncoming trains. Not to mention, once you think you've perfected your skills, you can challenge or help your friends in the game.

04 Trivia Crack Do you typically know a lot of weird facts? If so, then downloading Trivia Crack will be in your best interest this weekend. It allows your crew to answer questions from six categories, and win cute crowns. The best part? You get to spin a wheel to pick your category.

05 Pokémon GO Pokémon GO Pokémon GO has been on the scene for a while now, but it's a a true gem. When you're chilling at home this weekend, collect all of the cute creatures in your area. Go to the "Battle" or "Friends" sections of the apps to keep playing from the comfort of your couch.

06 Gardenscapes Don't sleep on Gardenscapes. This game lets you totally renovate a garden as you work through an intricate storyline. It'll bring you through mini games and challenges, and lets you connect to your Facebook friends and become neighbors with them. A virtual hangout has never been better.

07 Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will make you realize what the hype around this iconic game is really all about. After coaching you to design your character, it'll let you design a campsite and befriend adorable animals. Your friends get involved with your experience and give you a well-deserved "kudos."

08 Best Fiends — Puzzle Adventure Puzzles are fun, colorful, and filled with adventure in Best Fiends - Puzzle Adventure. You'll find yourself playing this game for entire afternoons and mastering its puzzles. You might find yourself collecting the characters faster than you expected, and winning awesome rewards from playing with your Facebook friends.

09 RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™ Growing up, you might have played RollerCoaster Tycoon with your siblings. Lucky for you, the game is on your iPhone now, thanks to RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™. You can now build an entire amusement park, custom coasters, and more with your fingertips. Oh, and you can visit friends' parks to collect gifts and see what they're up to.

10 Fortnite Take your talents to Fortnite this weekend for all kinds of fun with your friends. This game is a hub for gamers, and challenges you to be the last person standing. This game is a dream come true for the friend groups that stick together through thick and thin, as you can strategize to eliminate the other players. When playing with your BFFs, you may want to also be on Zoom, Twitch, or FaceTime.

11 Among Us! Among Us! is a fun twist on a murder mystery. In the game, you and your friends appear as adorable and colorful astronauts. However, one person is the “Imposter,” and tries to secretly eliminate the other players. For the Imposter, the key to the game is to not let the group figure out who’s causing the chaos. Everyone else must decide who the Imposter is and reveal them before it’s too late.

12 Draw Something Classic Your creative BFFs will love diving into Draw Something Classic with you. This iPhone game is essentially Pictionary, and starts with you or one of your besties picking a word to draw. The drawing gets sent to the other player once it’s complete, and they have to use a row of letters to guess what it is. You’ll particularly love the extensive color palette.

13 Tetris Tetris Don’t sleep on one of the most beloved puzzle games, Tetris. It’s exhilarating whether you’re playing by yourself or with a group of friends. To play with friends, you simply have to set up a “Tetris Together” match in the app. This type of match is totally private, can be tailored to your group’s skill level, and includes a chat feature so you don’t have to hop between the group chat and the game.

14 Fruit Ninja 2 If you ever played the original Fruit Ninja, then you know this game can be thrilling and a great stress reliever. In Fruit Ninja 2, your goal is the same as before: slash as much fruit in half as possible. You can challenge your friends to the fruit-slicing fun, too, and see who’s the slickest ninja in your crew. Pro tip: practice your combination moves before dueling your BFFs.