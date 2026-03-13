Miami and spring break go together like your group chat and chaos. Whether you’re looking for long days gossiping at the beach, a DFMO with your vacation boyfriend, or nights with the besties so late you forget what day it is, it’s truly the city where the heat is on.

But with so many daytime, dining, and nightlife options, you may want to venture away from touristy places and party more like the locals do. To get insider advice and learn more about the going-out vibes, we assembled a panel, via one-on-one interviews, featuring some of the internet's favorite Miami-based women — a mix of reality TV stars, podcasters, and content creators with no shortage of opinions on funmaxxing your time in Miami, including the South Beach spots actually worth your time and the hidden gems beyond. Good news: these hot girls are not gatekeeping.

Reporting by Dylan Kickham, Hannah Kerns, Michelle Toglia, Rachel Chapman, & Sarah Ellis

Corinne Olympios Corinne Olympios, 34, is a reality TV star and influencer from Miami. She’s appeared on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, House of Villains, and more. Silvana Mojica Silvana Mojica, 30, is a Miami-based content creator who’s best known for her relatable storytimes, recipe videos, and GRWMs. Juliette Porter Juliette Porter, 28, is a reality TV star and entrepreneur who appeared on Siesta Key and Perfect Match. She’s based in Miami, where she runs her swimwear brand JMP The Label and co-hosts the Don't Be Ridiculous podcast. Anna Renn Anna Renn, 21, is a Miami-based beauty influencer known for her glowy makeup looks and affordable product recs. Jenn Tran Jenn Tran, 28, was the lead on Season 21 of The Bachelorette and competed on Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars. She moved to Miami last year to pursue graduate school as a physician assistant. Jess Judith Jess Judith, 23, is an influencer and on-air personality in Miami, known for her celebrity interviews and skits. She was just named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in the Social Media category for 2025. Mia Martini Mia Martini, 24, is a Miami-based influencer and mat pilates instructor. On her feeds, you’ll find workout routines, cooking videos, makeup tutorials, and more. Ashley LaMarca Ashley LaMarca, 25, is a Miami-based fashion and beauty creator, known for her GRWMs and hair looks. Lauren Giraldo Lauren Giraldo, 28, is a Miami-based influencer known for her beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. She’s also the mastermind behind the viral 12-3-30 workout. Andrea Carmona Andrea Carmona, 27, is a Miami-based content creator and reality star who appeared on Love Island USA Season 6 and Love Island Games Season 2. Vero Scutaro Vero Scutaro, 23, is a content creator and fashion stylist. She’s known for her beauty and lifestyle vlogs that feel like a FaceTime call with a friend. Chelsea Blackwell Chelsea Blackwell, 33, is a travel and lifestyle influencer who appeared on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. Since the show, she moved to Miami, a city she already knew well from her flight attendant days. Prev Next

You’re going out tonight. Where are you getting ready?

Andrea Carmona: Typically, at a friend's house or apartment — anywhere with my girls, so that we can borrow each other's clothes.

Anna Renn: Because I take so long, my friends and I will get half-ready at our own places and then figure out what to wear together at either my place or one of my friends' apartments. There's no way we can do all our makeup together.

Mia Martini: We all go to my best friend’s house. We get ready in her big bathroom together, usually with a glass of red wine. I know it’s controversial, because red wine can put people to sleep, but we love it. And we have the speakers going, of course. Then we'll probably take some photos before we're out the door.

Vero Scutaro: I love getting ready at home. I don't go anywhere else. I have everything we need here.

Lauren Giraldo: I get ready at home. I feel like you need to decompress in your own space before hitting the town. And you know how Miami is — it's a lot.

Ashley LaMarca: My favorite place is in front of my vanity with the lights. I normally have my iPad playing music and a little pregame drink.

Speaking of music, what’s on the pregame playlist?

Juliette Porter: I have to do hype songs, but nothing too crazy. Anything that's just peak girlhood — Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, Charli XCX. I have some old songs, like fun throwback 2010s EDM.

Corinne Olympios: SIDEPIECE is my go-to right now. It's so upbeat and fun, and it gets me in the mood to dance.

Chelsea Blackwell: I'm a classic rock girlie, so that really gets me in tune with the vibe I'm carrying on throughout the night. Some Led Zeppelin reminds me that I'm the bad B I am.

Delilah will never do you wrong. The vibes in there are kind of girly-swirly.

Jess Judith: My pregame playlist would 100% be Bad Bunny or some dembow, which is Dominican music. And I've been listening a lot to Juan Luis Guerra, who’s a Dominican artist.

Lauren Giraldo: Paloma Mami is my main. I feel like a lot of people don't know who that is, which is shocking to me because she's the it girl of Spanish music.

Jenn Tran: Bad Bunny and reggaeton. Always puts you in a good mood. Bad Bunny is obviously everywhere, but when I first moved to Miami, I think I just ignored him. Then one day I was like, "Wait, I love this.” I thought that I had discovered him. I was telling my friends, "Have you guys heard of Bad Bunny? He's really up and coming." They're like, "You've been living under a rock."

What is your go-to spot to kick off the night with you and your friends?

Silvana Mojica: The Design District has some really good spots. Mother Wolf or COTE are really good. ZZ's Club, too, but that’s members-only. Recently, I went with my friend to Mother Wolf, and we were like, "OK, just one glass of wine and that's it." Nope, it did not end like that. We just ended up ripping the whole night. That’s my favorite thing — when we think that we're not going to go out, but then we end up going out.

Andrea Carmona: I love the drinks at Bakan in Wynwood. It's more of a restaurant, but they have a bar, too. My girlfriends and I all love a spicy marg, and they have the best one. When I came back from Love Island the first time around, all my best friends met me there, and we debriefed everything from the show.

Chelsea Blackwell: The go-to pregame spot typically is Sugar. It's a stunning rooftop bar in Brickell, and it sets the tone for the evening. That was our stomping ground when I was first living in Miami in 2016, and I was a flight attendant. We could not afford the $20 drinks, so it was a treat to go with all of my old flight attendant girlies. And now I'm able to redo those memories with this new chapter I'm in in my life.

Moxies is a really weird place where you can sit, and people will come up to you.

Anna Renn: We like to start in Brickell — probably at Moxies. Moxies is a really weird place where you can sit, and people will come up to you. I don't know if everyone knows this about Moxies, but that's how people make friends, apparently. Everybody there wants to socialize. You’ll recognize influencers you might know, even if you don't do content yourself.

Juliette Porter: A common spot we go to is the restaurant at the Standard Hotel called Lido. It’s just a cool bar/restaurant, and there’s a pool there. It's a central location for all my friends and me. It’s very beachy; it has Miami chill vibes.

Jess Judith: I was gatekeeping this place, but I'm going to tell you. My go-to spot is Miami Mojito Company. It's literally the most random little bar. It's so tiny, but the music and drinks are so good. We know the bartenders there. My friends and I used to spend the whole night there, until they closed. They always close with “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” by Bad Bunny. And we would be like, “Wait, it's over?”

Ashley LaMarca: Living Room (at Faena) or Dirty French — think dark lights, printed couches, red carpet.

Corinne Olympios: Faena. It's a very cool and sexy vibe on the beach. It's red and cheetah, and the music is good. The people are fun, and the drinks are amazing.

Lauren Giraldo: I know it's a little basic — they have it in Vegas and LA. But for a girls' night, Delilah will never do you wrong. The vibes in there are kind of girly-swirly.

Jenn Tran: Honestly, I love Delilah's. I met some really good girlfriends there about a year ago, who I still hang out with now. Actually, I might have met one guy there, too.

Mia Martini: We love Palm Tree Club, which is in North Bay Village. They have more day stuff, and it’s all outdoors, right on the water. So it's best if you can pull up by boat. They call it the Surf Lodge of Miami because it's the same vibe — a cute little motel/hotel situation. You get there around 5 or 6 p.m., and they have the best music, and they have the best chicken tenders. My best friend, Xandra, performs there sometimes. I think it was during Art Basel that she performed before John Summit there, and our friends got to join her in the DJ booth. We vibed out and had so much fun.

Vero Scutaro: Pastis. I go there every single weekend. It has the best vibes, whether you want to go on a date, have a pregame with the girls, or sit there and talk for hours with someone. The food is amazing, and the cocktails are great. My favorite drink there is the St. Tropez Spritz. It has little pieces of strawberry and rosemary. My favorite bite on the menu is a tuna carpaccio.

What is the best spot to go if you're looking to flirt?

Juliette Porter: I love The Joyce. It’s a good spot because it’s not too loud. If you’re at a club or a dance lounge, you can't really flirt because it's loud and you're dancing. I also like the back lounge at Medium Cool because there’s seating. Mary Lou's just opened, and it's so cool inside. I love the style, the fashion inside, the aesthetic.

Corinne Olympios: Papi Steak. Good music, good drinks. It's a little bit smaller, so it's a little bit more intimate. Everyone is kind of mingling with each other. It's really easy to meet people there. Every time I've been there, I've met people.

Oh, the nights I've had at LIV. There was a point where I was going there four or five times a week.

Ashley LaMarca: All roads lead to Delilah. There are tables there for eating, but everybody just piles in the bar, and a lot of singles go there. You're bound to have at least one conversation with somebody you've never met when you're there.

Vero Scutaro: The Living Room. It’s a sexy, fun vibe, and they have a bar where you can meet a lot of different types of people. Also, anywhere in Coconut Grove, where there's a great bar scene.

Jenn Tran: You tell me. I don't know. I don't think there's a single spot in the entire United States that's a good spot for meeting eligible men. If anything, I can tell you all the places that can disappoint you.

Where’s the best spot for a DFMO?

Ashley LaMarca: E11EVEN. In the pit, you're going to dance with strangers. If you want more of a laid-back vibe, try Queen. You can eat there, but also get drinks at the bar and dance around.

Jess Judith: Sable is a pretty cool bar in Wynwood that's a little low-key and has good music. Everyone's just dancing there and having fun. I've also seen a lot of cool spots for dancing in Little Havana and Calle Ocho. They have a whole bunch of places for Bachata and salsa dancing. For a really crazy night, go to LIV.

Corinne Olympios: LIV for sure. Oh, the nights I've had at LIV. There was a point where I was going there four or five times a week because there were famous DJs there every single night, like Kaskade and Avicii. It was such a good time, and everybody was just in a good mood and down to party. You're wearing your LF dress, you're dancing, you’re having drink after drink, and you're having a fricking time.

It's fun to mingle, and you can actually chat in there and sneak a kiss.

Mia Martini: Back in college, we used to go to LIV and E11EVEN. Honestly, LIV is just the best, because the music is so loud and it's always packed in there — you're always going to find someone. Also, The Living Room is a great place for a DFMO. It's loungey, the lights are super dark. It's fun to mingle, and you can actually chat in there and sneak a kiss.

Vero Scutaro: La Victoria. It's outdoors, and feels like you're in someone's backyard. The music is always great.

Jenn Tran: Do I want to be a dance-floor makeout girly? No. Do I sometimes have one anyway after a couple of drinks? Yeah, I like to kiss. If they're cute, I'm down. The best place for it is my favorite place to go out and dance, and it's La Victoria in the Design District. It's my favorite bar in the entire world, and I hope that people don't ruin it.

What's your go-to spot for dancing?

Silvana Mojica: La Victoria plays really good music that everyone knows.

Andrea Carmona: Perro Negro. It's in Wynwood. It's like a reggaeton club. It's so good.

Chelsea Blackwell: This can be super controversial, but I am a huge fan of Kiki On The River or Seaspice. You want to go past 10 p.m., that's when it gets lively. The music's amazing. It's such good dancing. But I'm also, to my core, a dive bar girlie, and I love Blackbird Ordinary in Brickell. They play the best music, and it's a great spot to let your hair down and dance with your girls.

We heard that 50 Cent was performing at E11EVEN, and we had to go.

Lauren Giraldo: TuCandela. I couldn’t tell you where it is — I've only ever shown up there late-night. It's really fun. It's very hips-forward dancing, and all the music is reggaeton.

Ashley LaMarca: E11EVEN or Medium Cool. They have DJs, disco balls, and it's a place for a true night out.

Mia Martini: We went to Mary Lou's a few weeks ago, and we had so much fun dancing. One of our favorite DJs, LP Giobbi, was playing the best music. We were all there, drinking red wine at the club, dancing, having so much fun. That was probably one of my favorite going-out memories. And then afterward, we heard that 50 Cent was performing at E11EVEN, and we had to go. We figured out a way to get there without tickets at the last minute. We got in and got to see him perform, and it was the perfect way to end the night.

Mia, the red wine again! Love it. How do you not spill it when you’re partying?

Mia Martini: After going to school in Miami, we're so over the vodka soda situation. Also, a vodka soda is like $40 in Miami, so it's nice to just get something different every once in a while. You do spill it, but you have to embrace it. It'll splash everywhere, but it's too dark to tell if you have a stain on you, so it's fine.

What's your favorite spot to cap off a perfect night out?

Corinne Olympios: E11EVEN, because it’s an insane dance club with strippers. You can order chicken nuggets. It's incredible.

Silvana Mojica: E11EVEN. It's just good to end it there. Or MILA Lounge is really good. It's dark. It's small. There’s a DJ. It's not a big room, but it's really cool, and there are good vibes in there. But honestly, I would probably just go home after dinner.

Jenn Tran: I’ve ended up at LIV or E11EVEN, but mostly LIV. I prefer LIV over E11EVEN. If a good DJ is playing at LIV and you end the night there, it is actually the best night of your life.

It's Miami — you never know where you're going to end up.

Lauren Giraldo: Faena. The vibe is chic, sophisticated, elevated. You're not going to find the rowdy crowd. Everybody's polished and put together, but there's still an element of fun.

Juliette Porter: BeyBey is probably where I would end the night, or Bodega is really fun too.

Jess Judith: At the end of the night, we need to go to Chimi Paniagua. It's a food truck with Dominican food, and that's where we end the night because it closes so late.

Anna Renn: A random side quest. I think the girls get it. Just a random side quest with whoever you meet, like maybe there's this after-party to go to, or we're all going to go to someone’s friend's house, or everyone's going to Lucky Strike, or there's a boat. It's Miami — you never know where you're going to end up. I love those types of nights where it's like, "Come on, we're going to go do this now."

The next morning, where do you like to go for a debrief with your girls?

Juliette Porter: Honestly, we all just order Uber Eats until we feel better that day. But if we were to do brunch, maybe we'd go around somewhere in the Design District. Casadonna too.

Chelsea Blackwell: I Think She Is is definitely the best coffee shop in Brickell, but there are so many good brunch spots. Kiki On The River has an incredible brunch. You watch all the yachts go by, and the music's amazing. But there are dress codes, so that is crucial.

Anna Renn: Brunch immediately. Ficelle is a little French bakery coffee shop that my friends and I like to go to. We get a bunch of almond croissants, we order our coffee and matcha, and then we go right back to my room. You can kind of show up bummy and not care. Ficelle has probably seen me in every look.

There's no such thing as a weekend in Miami.

Mia Martini: We're almost always sleeping at Xandra's house. All of our friends will pile in. The last time we went out, we did Mary Lou's into E11EVEN, and we woke up, drank coffee, baked muffins, and watched The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives until the sun went down.

Andrea Carmona: Mr. Baguette is like a coffee shop, but it’s a sandwich shop. That's just all of our friends' HQ. We always have lunch there on mornings when we're hungover. That's just the spot.

Silvana Mojica: If I'm feeling up to it, I really like Chug's Diner in Coconut Grove. But if not, I'm definitely on my couch sending voice notes back and forth.

How soon are you rallying the besties to go out again?

Juliette Porter: I can go out at night and then the next day. I'll just push through after a night out, hair of the dog at noon if we're going to do a big boat day or beach day. But I won't go out two nights in a row.

Anna Renn: I'm usually the one who needs to be rallied, if I'm being honest. My friends are the ones like, "Do you want to go to this? Are you busy this weekend?" Because I'm the type to overwhelm myself with other things, and I'm also in school, so I'll be like, "No, I think I'll stay in." And they're like, "Girl, don't miss out," and then I'll end up having FOMO, and then they'll drag me out.

Mia Martini: I know I'm only 24, but since I've been living in Miami for six years, I've been doing this for a while. I think keeping the time in between a little bit longer makes the nights way more special. If we went out on the Saturday, we're rallying again the following Friday.

Lauren Giraldo: There's no such thing as a weekend in Miami. Every day is kind of the same, so you've got to cap it at two to three nights per week.

Silvana Mojica: Nowadays, I need two business days, and then I'm ready to go out again.

Jenn Tran: As soon as I get the empanada in me, I'm like, "Girls, what are we doing? We're drinking. Are we going to Soho House?” It's Miami, there's always something going on. If I'm not like that, then I feel like I've wasted a whole day here. I can't be wasting my life away. Things are going on without me.

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These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.