To keep all of your dishwashing essentials organized and within reach, you'll want to look for the best kitchen sink caddies that fit in your space and will offer the extra features you need. Models range from minimalist to more extensive options with spots to store soggy sponges, a scrub brush, dish soap, hand lotion, mugs, and cutlery. Regardless of size, it’s crucial to choose a caddy with an open design or multiple holes to let your items air dry, avoiding bacterial growth.

Features to Consider Shopping For Kitchen Sink Caddies:

Styles:

Kitchen sink caddies come in several styles intended for different types of placement in your sink area. Consider the amount of counter space you have available and the amount of drip tray draining you have the time and patience for. Several models are dishwasher safe if you’re looking for something that’s even easier to keep clean.

Countertop: This style makes use of available space on your counter and because they are not limited by the size of your sink, they can run larger if you have a lot of items you’d like to drain at once. One limitation is they usually have a drip tray that will need to be emptied from time to time to avoid the growth of mold and mildew.

Saddle: These require a dual-style sink because they straddle the divider between the sinks. It's a space-saving style that doesn't take up much space in either sink but tends to run small and limits you to two compartments to drain a sponge or brush. They can also be hung over faucets with a horizontal section.

Over-sink: This style is low maintenance because it allows items to drain directly into the sink. It limits access to part of the sink and may not be the best option for smaller kitchen sinks.

In-Sink: These kitchen caddies attach directly to the inside of the sink, making them another low-maintenance choice that doesn't require wiping down the counter. While some use suction cups to adhere to the inside of a sink, a longer-lasting option is one that uses water-proof adhesive to stay in place.

Size:

There are models that keep it simple, merely holding a sponge and a brush. More expansive models can air-dry a dish towel and hold a bottle of hand soap or hand lotion. This comes down to personal preference, so decide what items are a must-have for caddy storage in your kitchen.



1. A Space-Saving Kitchen Caddy in Stainless Steel

The OXO Good Grips Sinkware Caddy is a top pick with over 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Its separate compartments for sponges and long-handled brushes make it easy to organize your kitchen cleaning tools upright while providing quick access. This caddy is only 5.5 inches tall and 3.75 inches wide, so it doesn't take up much space on your countertop either. The removable divider holds two sponges and two brushes. The divider and bottom of the organizer have holes to help air circulate and the removable drip tray includes a built-in spout to allow for easy draining. It’s made of brushed stainless steel, so you don't have to worry about rusting. There's also a white BPA-free plastic version available.

Helpful review: "This is exactly what I needed as I don't have space behind the sink and didn't want the organizers that take up what little space I have in the sink. Feels heavy enough that it won't tip over when I toss in a wet sponge/wand. The drip tray needs to be emptied daily, but that's not a big deal."

Style: Countertop | Material: Stainless steel and plastic | Dishwasher safe: No | Drip tray: Yes

2. A Versatile Over-The-Sink Caddy

The Kohler Multi-Purpose Over-The-Sink Rack expands up three inches to fit most standard sinks sized 14.6 to 17.6 inches. It can be used as a sink caddy, drying rack, or both. A removable soaking cup for utensils offers plenty of space to air dry or store your sponges and scrub brushes. You can also place cups on this caddy and the open-rack style allows everything to drip dry directly over the sink. There's even a convenient dishcloth rail for hanging your towel. This rust-resistant stainless steel caddy is also dishwasher safe.

Helpful review: "Works very well over the sink. You can use it for the soap holder or even lay a couple of dishes on it. Love this product."

Style: Over-sink | Material: Stainless steel | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Drip tray: No

3. A Countertop Caddy With Lots Of Storage

The ODesign Kitchen Sink Caddy Organizer is a countertop option with a lot to offer. This brushed stainless steel caddy is both water- and rust-proof with tons of storage. The roomy basket lets you organize all of your sponges and scrub brushes upright for optimal drainage. The open design of this model allows soggy sponges to air dry and drain directly into the built-in drip tray. The drip tray is removable for easy emptying and cleaning. The caddy has separate areas for storing your brushes, sponges, and soap or lotion, and it has a towel rack to hang your dish towel. It’s available in black as well.

Helpful review: "I love this organizer! It is on the bigger side but holds all your sink needs. It holds the big 24 oz dish soap bottle and has a hanging bar for your dishcloth. I have a small kitchen and little counter space. This organizer can sit on the side of your sink or, as you did, put it there next to the faucet."

Style: Countertop | Material: Stainless steel and plastic | Dishwasher safe: Reviewers say they have cleaned it in the dishwasher with success | Drip tray: Yes

4. An Adhesive Sponge Holder For Kitchens With Limited Counter Space

The Kesol adhesive sponge holder is great for kitchens with limited counter space. This stainless steel kitchen organizer sticks to the side of your sink via adhesive with the ability to hold 15 pounds of weight for up to three years according to its manufacturer. Once the adhesive-backed hooks have adhered to your sink, you can attach the organizer. If you ever need to remove the caddy to clean it, it can be unhooked from the adhesive and reattached when needed. Its open design allows you to store and air-dry sponges, scrub brushes, and more. This organizer is also made of stainless steel so it won't rust and has a detachable bar for hanging dish rags.

Helpful review: "This one is excellent. It sticks well to the sink and is perfect for holding a sponge and a brush. It never moves, and I don't have to worry about it slipping, and it looks so much better than the last one since the brush head sits below the lip of the sink."

Style: In-sink | Material: Stainless steel | Dishwasher safe: No | Drip tray: No

5. A Kitchen Sink Caddy That’s Great For Double Sinks

For double sinks, the Eunion plastic saddle caddy is a good option that’s well priced. This organizer conveniently hangs between both sinks allowing you to store your sponges, brushes, and other items on both sides. No adhesive or suction is needed. There are also holes on the caddy's sides and bottom to allow water to drain and speed up drying time.

Helpful review: "Makes my sink area look a lot neater. Places my sponges in a nice bed, and it has holes at the bottom to drain out any water. I've been using it for over a month now, and it's nice and really durable."

Style: Saddle | Material: Plastic and silicone | Dishwasher safe: No | Drip tray: No