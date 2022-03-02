Friends may come and go, but best friends are forever. In Elite Daily's Bestie Check, we're celebrating the stories that make best friendship so special. Whether they grew up together or recently met through an app, this series explores the unique ways BFFs first bonded and how they maintain their strong friendship. Below, Arizonians Kenna Dressel and Elle Ostapuk share how they found their lifelong “sister” after meeting through their parents 10+ years ago.

It’s a tale as old as time. One little girl who loves the cheesy part of pizza meets another little girl who prefers to eat the crust, and it’s only a matter of time before they start recording themselves singing along to Taylor Swift songs and calling each other sisters. It’s a match made in heaven, considering a love of pizza and T-Swift is what so many great friendships are made of, right? Yet there’s something so beautifully unique about Kenna Dressel and Elle Ostapuk’s decade-long friendship that’ll make you wish you had a “sister” like one of them to belt out your favorite tunes with.

Though they’re not technically related in the traditional sense, Elle says, “Since we grew up together and our families are so close,” they feel like they might as well be siblings. They even refer to each other as sisters in their TikTok videos, so you know they mean it to the fullest extent.

Up next on Elle and Kenna’s bestie tour: roommate-dom. The pair plan on moving in together next month, once again solidifying how they’re not just friends, they’re family.

Here’s their story:

Kenna Dressel

Courtesy of Kenna Dressel

About Me: I’m an athlete who loves to hang with friends and sing in her spare time.

Elle Ostapuk

Courtesy of Elle Ostapuk

About Me: I’m a hair and makeup artist and social butterfly who loves working out.

How did you two meet?

Elle Ostapuk: We met through our parents’ missional group. It was like a Bible study that our parents did, and all the kids would come and we would play games and just have fun on Sunday nights.

What was your first impression of each other?

Kendra Dressel: My first impression of her was, “Wow, she likes the pizza part of a pizza and I like the crust part. We must be meant for each other.”

EO: I thought she was mean, and then the next week we were inseparable.

How long have you known each other?

KD: I’ve known her since I was in the second grade.

EO: 11 years.

How long have you considered yourselves best friends?

EO: 10 to 11 years.

KD: I’ve always considered her my best friend.

What initially sparked your friendship?

EO: We both were super creative and had so many common interests.

KD: Our friendship initially sparked when we started bossing everyone around together and videotaping ourselves singing Taylor Swift.

Do you know if you are astrologically compatible? Do you care?

EO: I think we are, but it’s not a huge deal.

KD: I do not know if me and my best friend are astrologically compatible, nor do I care.

What do you do for work?

KD: I work at a daycare.

EO: I work at Drybar and an ice rink.

Have you ever lived together?

KD: We have lived together for three months when she was moving back home from college, and we are moving back in together in April.

EO: Yes, for three months, and we’re moving in together again. Her family welcomed me in to their home with open arms until I was able to move out.

What’s the longest amount of time you’ve gone without seeing each other in person?

EO: Like, four months due to some super personal matters.

How often do you text/call/FaceTime?

KD: We talk 24/7. We don’t stop talking to each other. Sometimes we talk on multiple different social media apps while on FaceTime.

What was the last thing you texted about?

KD: The last thing we texted about was our new apartment.

EO: A boy...

What’s the oldest throwback photo you can find of yourselves?

KD: This is from when we used to make singing videos in my brother’s room during missional group, trying to become famous.

Courtesty of Kenna Dressel and Elle Ostapuk

What is your favorite Instagram photo together?

EO: This is my favorite Instagram photo of us because it brings back such good memories. It was a Galentine’s Day-themed shoot and we got all ready together and just got to eat snacks and hang out and get some super cute pictures.

What’s one TV show you both can agree on?

EO: Outer Banks.

KD: We love to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Outer Banks.

What's your favorite underrated thing about each other?

KD: Her sense of humor.

EO: She’s so ready for last-minute adventures.

What is your favorite memory together?

KD: When we snuck my boyfriend at the time into my house and dyed each other’s hair.

EO: Sitting in my car in the Target parking lot, singing our hearts out after both being hurt.

What’s one random memory you have of each other?

KD: When I flipped her over my arm in this very dangerous game we invented.

EO: Her birthday party, where we all got makeovers.

Which one of you is better at keeping secrets?

KD: She is definitely better at keeping secrets than I am.

EO: ME.

What was your biggest fight about?

EO: Our boyfriends at the time didn’t get along.

KD: We’ve never really gotten into fights, but our biggest argument was over our boyfriends at the time. They didn’t get along and we both didn’t like how each other acted around them, and we came to the realization that we both need to be with people who bring out the best in each other and get along with each other. We also realized that we have to let each other figure out relationship stuff and just be there to support each other.

Was there ever a time when you considered not being friends?

EO: Yes, we gave each other space and then talked it out when we knew the other was ready.

KD: No, I never considered not being her best friend.

What’s one word you’d use to describe your friendship?

KD: Forever.

EO: Chaotic.

Courtesy of Elle Ostapuk and Kenna Dressel

Why do you think your friendship works?

EO: We both know the ins and outs of the other person.

KD: She will always have my back and I will always have hers.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from each other?

KD: The biggest lessons I’ve learned is that two silly best friends equals a good time.

EO: To put aside differences in order to understand.