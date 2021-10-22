One of the best parts of a Tim Burton Halloween film is you can count on them to be more whimsical than scary. That’s one of the reasons Burton’s Beetlejuice is so iconic — it combines the grotesque with the title character’s quirky brand of humor to create something truly memorable — and TikTok has taken notice. If you’re looking for some blood-curdling treats to serve at your next Halloween get together, these Beetlejuice-inspired recipes on TikTok combine the strange and the sugary to create a party experience your guests won’t forget.

With so many creepy-crawly sweets on offer, you could easily set up a whole table of Beetlejuice-inspired desserts. And, like many viral TikTok recipes, they’re not even super complicated to make. With just a few ingredients, you can put together mini peanut butter cookie cups featuring a “sandworm” poking out of the center. Or, you could make an array of purple, green, and black treats (all of Beetlejuice’s signature colors), including individual spiderweb cheesecakes, or cupcakes with black and white stripes to resemble Beetlejuice’s signature afterlife suit.

If you aren’t into sweets, there are still plenty of Beetlejuice-inspired recipes to find on TikTok. Who could forget the scene where the shrimp hands start moving on the guests’ plates in the movie? You can recreate that same experience with a “shrimp hand” pasta dish. Just maybe give your queasier guests a little warning.

If you’re ready to host your own Beetlejuice-themed gathering, check out these popular TikTok recipes for some spooky inspo.

These Black & Purple Beetlejuice Bagels TikTok/@F00dventures It couldn’t be easier to make these Beetlejuice-inspired bagels by @f00dventures. You can use any bagel recipe you like to get started. Then, make it as you normally would, separating the dough into four bowls. Add a few drops of purple, green, and black dye to the bowls, leaving the fourth white. Now that you’ve made Beetlejuice’s signature colors, all you have to do is twist a strip of each color together to make an O-shape, fry it in oil, and you’re done.

These Mini Beetlejuice Cheesecakes These mini cheesecakes are a lot of fun to make and are sure to be a hit. TikToker @mycheesecakeaddiction starts by crushing up chocolate cookies to create the crust, then blends a bit of ube and matcha into two separate cheesecake batters to create purple and green mixtures. Just layer the batters, bake, then top with a spider and a web made out of frosting for added spookiness.

This Sandworm Beetlejuice Cake TikTok/@bakemydaymimo This sandworm cake is surprisingly easy to make. TikToker @bakemydaymimo pipes a regular white cake with black icing to create Beetlejuice’s signature black and white stripes. The finishing touches are the lime green icing and the sandworm that’s made out of fondant.

This Black Pasta Dish With A Shrimp “Hand” TikToker @cooklikelauren takes a unique spin on Beetlejuice-inspired cuisine by creating a truly creepy pasta dish. To start, she pan fries jumbo shrimp in garlic and oil, then sets them aside while she adds butter, spices, oil, and canned cherry tomatoes to the pan to make the sauce. Next she pours the sauce over black bean spaghetti, and tops it off with a “shrimp hand” that even Beetlejuice would be jealous of.

These Caramel-Filled Roaches That You Can Actually Splat If you’re looking for a treat that you can actually play with, @thatfallbitch has you covered. All you need to make these exploding roaches is a can of Pillsbury biscuits, chocolate sauce, and melted caramel. Just bake the biscuits per their directions on the can, making sure to fill the center with as much chocolate and caramel as you want. Then, drizzle chocolate over top and let them cool. In the meantime, you can make tiny roach antennae and legs out of chocolate candy, and stick them onto your biscuits when they harden. Your roaches are ready to eat right away, or you can splat them and watch their caramel-filled “guts” explode.

This Spooky Beetlejuice Charcuterie Board @sassyseleena TikToker @sassyseleena gives you a visual guide to creating a Beetlejuice-themed charcuterie board that’s perfect for any Halloween gathering. She slowly pans over every inch of this board to show off the salami roses, fresh fruits, and most importantly, how she constructed Beetlejuice in the center. You’ll need a wheel of brie for the ghoul’s face, Swiss for his suit, blueberries, and cut-up blue cheese for his wild hair.

This Wormy Banana Split TikToker @yogartfroyo has mastered the art of the ice cream sundae with their worm-filled creation that you can make at home. Just place a few scoops of your favorite ice cream in a sundae dish with half of a banana (split length-wise) on either side. Cover with extra dark chocolate, nuts, Halloween Oreos, and pieces of a waffle cone to emulate Beetlejuice’s hair. Then, top it all off with some extremely realistic-looking gummy worms for a slimy snack.

These Peanut Butter Sandworm Sweets TikTok/@askcosplaysenpai According to @askcosplaysenpai on TikTok, it only takes four ingredients to make these mini “sandworm” cups. First, mix peanut butter, granulated sugar, and two eggs in a bowl until smooth. Then, bake in a muffin pan until cooked all the way through, and once they’ve cooled a bit, pop a black-and-white striped Hershey’s kiss in the center of each. For even more fun, you can grab a bag of tiny candy eyes and place a couple on each “sandworm.”

These Beetlejuice-Themed Cupcakes There are a few different designs you can choose from in @ehow’s Beetlejuice cupcake guide, but one in particular is really easy to make and looks just like Beetlejuice himself. First, make any cupcake recipe you like, and allow the cupcakes to cool. In the meantime, you’ll need to cut a small circle of white fondant, and apply black stripes across it with either black fondant or icing. Place on top of the cupcakes. Then, apply some neon green streaks near the top for the hair.