It’ll be hard to avoid saying his name three times when you book a stay in a new Beetlejuice suite in New York City that’s opening just in time for Halloween. Of course, if you’re looking for a spooktacular way to visit the “city that never sleeps,” you may want to embrace all things strange and unusual anyway. So, bring it on Beetlejuice, am I right?

Nowadays, you don’t just want to stay in a regular hotel — you want an experience. Sometimes, that just means a room with gorgeous views and all-inclusive amenities, but for others, they’re looking to really immerse themselves in their vacay. Hotel rooms themed after movies and TV shows are nothing new, but Beetlejuice fans will die over this suite at The New York Marriott Marquis. As soon as you enter the room, you’ll be fully immersed in Tim Burton’s vision and feel like you’re in the Deetz’s home from the 1988 classic. It’s actually the perfect place to stay if you’re visiting NYC this fall. When you’re not exploring coffee shops and leaf-peeping in Central Park, you can get cozy with your besties watching your fave Halloween movie, Beetlejuice, in your Beetlesuite.

How To Book The Beetlejuice Suite In New York City

The New York Marriott Marquis

It’s showtime, because the Beetlesuite experience is only available now through Jan. 9, 2023 at the New York Marriott Marquis — and rooms are booking up quickly. This Ghost with the Most experience lets you stay in the Beetlejuice suite that has been designed by the team responsible for Beetlejuice the Musical on Broadway, and includes many recognizable props from the show and movie. For instance, you’ll find a polaroid camera like the one Lydia uses to snap pictures of Barbara and Adam’s sheet ghosts and the iconic Handbook for the Recently Deceased that every ghost should read as well.

All you need to do to book it is find a date that works for you and check to see if it’s available. Pro tip: Be sure to use the code FML for a discount.

What’s Included In The Beetlejuice Suite In New York City?

The New York Marriott Marquis

While a themed room is plenty enough to tempt fans of Beetlejuice to stay in the Beetlesuite, your stay also comes with a few goodies as well. When you arrive, you’ll be trick-or-treated to a welcome gift containing black and white cookies, gummy worms, and more. Aside from black and white cookies just being a NYC staple, they also perfectly fit the theme and match Beetlegeuse’s striped suit.

Your room also comes with a stunning view of Manhattan. The New York Marriott Marquis is located right in the heart of Times Square, which is a must-see from above. You’ll also be super close to Beetlejuice the Musical, so you may want to look into getting tickets during your stay as well. The show’s final performance will be Jan. 8, 2023.

As mentioned before, you may also just want to stay inside and re-watch the OG Beetlejuice in your Insta-worthy room. You can dress like Lydia Deetz in all black and even dance around to “Day O!” like you’re being possessed by ghosts. Just don’t forget to snap tons of pictures with the decor and black and white walls, as well as recreate some of your fave scenes for a TikTok. Unlike Lydia, you can definitely relax in this haunted house.