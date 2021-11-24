With dropping temperatures and the stringing of twinkle lights, it’s officially cozy season. And with that comes an innate urge to fill your living space with cinnamon scents, fuzzy throw blankets, and flannel bedding. Luckily, snuggle season also coincides with the peak shopping events of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To get your abode feeling extra homey for (much) less, you’re going to want to scope out some of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday 2021 sales.

Black Friday 2021 will fall on Nov. 26, and Bed Bath & Beyond is prepared to make it a very fruitful event for homebodies. Whether you’re shopping online or heading to the store, the home goods retailer is a must-stop destination to snag anything from a discounted Keurig to a whole bedding set for less. Plus, last year, the sales of 25% off your entire purchase were not limited to just Black Friday, as they continued through most of Cyber Weekend.

If you’re not trying to miss out on some of the most exciting deals Bed Bath & Beyond will be offering all season, you’ll want to pay attention. Below, find a map of all Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday 2021 plans, from when the sales start to which home items you absolutely cannot pass up on.

When does Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Bed Bath & Beyond has a storewide Black Friday sale live online and in stores right now. Head to BBB’s official website or your local retailer for all kinds of swoon-worthy discounts: 55% off kitchen items, 60% off vacuums, 50% off bedding, 60% off home decor, and more. Not all products are included, so it’s worth checking online before you head into the store to see whether your favorite items are on sale. Just note that most Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day, and remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules first.

How long does Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday 2021 sale last?

The Black Friday sale will run all day Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27, ending Saturday night. But this doesn’t mean you’ve run out of discount opportunities, as the retailer will likely roll out a whole new set of Cyber Weekend deals on Cyber Monday, Nov. 29. Keep an eye on the website and social media to see what else goes on sale during the post-Thanksgiving shopping boom.

What's included in Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

