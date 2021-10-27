Having a picture-perfect wedding day is a must, but you can’t forget about your honeymoon. While the ceremony and reception are for you to celebrate your nuptials with your friends and family, the honeymoon is really where you and your partner get to celebrate the start of your happily ever after together. You want to make sure you’re saving up enough for a really fantastic vacay, and Beautyrest’s Honeymoon Upgrade Sweepstakes could win you $5,000 for the trip of your dreams.

Not only is Beautyrest providing couples with a mattress guaranteed to give them plenty of, well, beauty rest for their big day, but also a chance to honeymoon in style with a $5,000 cash prize to spend however they want. In addition, the lucky couple who wins Beautyrest’s Honeymoon Upgrade Sweepstakes will get a brand new Beautyrest by Christian Siriano mattress, which has a retail value of $3,199. In short, you’ll be walking away with prizes worth over $8,000 if you win Beautyrest’s Honeymoon Upgrade Sweepstakes.

If you’re a fan of the fashion designer who has created gowns for celebrities like Billy Porter, Lizzo, and Nicole Byer on the red carpet, you’ll love Siriano’s gorgeous Beautyrest mattress. Inspired by Siriano’s bridal collection, this mattress has a ruffly top-panel design that will remind you of your wedding day and surely give your bedroom the luxurious makeover it deserves. After all, what better way to start your new life together than with a brand new bed? The Beautyrest by Christian Siriano mattress was also designed with couples in mind and features an innovative coil structure that guarantees your partner won’t feel a thing as you move around in your sleep.

Don’t worry if you’ve already said “I do,” because you can still enter the sweepstakes. Beautyrest’s Honeymoon Upgrade Sweepstakes is open to anyone who has gotten married or plans to walk down the aisle from Sept. 30, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2022. However, you will need to enter the sweepstakes by filling in the form before Oct. 31, 2021 to enter your name in the running.

This giveaway is perfect for any couples who had to scale back their wedding day plans during lockdown, and would like to go all out for their honeymoon instead. This is also a great opportunity for couples who haven’t gone on their honeymoon just yet because they’ve been saving up for a dream getaway. With an extra $5,000 to spend, you can go for that suite upgrade, take an extra day or two to really see all the sights at your dream destination, or pay for your entire honeymoon. You can spend the cash prize however you want, so the possibilities are endless.

There’s also no cutoff date for when you need to use your cash by, meaning you could book now or wait until next year to plan the getaway of your dreams. Perhaps you kept your honeymoon local because of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s current travel restrictions. Depending on your destination’s travel regulations, you and your partner could finally book that trip overseas for your honeymoon. Spend the week on the beaches in Greece or take a river cruise along the Rhine River seeing Germany, France, and the Netherlands. Whatever you decide to do, Beautyrest’s Honeymoon Upgrade Sweepstakes is here to help you make it happen, and you and your partner can rest easy knowing that your fairytale has been taken care of.

