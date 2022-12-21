With Christmas just days away, chances are you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping. While you may have everything you need wrapped under your tree, Bath & Body Works is giving you a chance to make sure you’re fully stocked up with all the self-love essentials you want before 2023. They’re kicking off the last week of 2022 with Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale, which includes some of the company’s most popular items at up to 75% off.

Aside from Candle Day, which has become its own holiday for some people, the Semi-Annual Sale is an exciting time for Bath & Body Works enthusiasts who can’t get enough of their three-wick candles and foaming hand soaps. Perhaps you got a nice check from your grandma this holiday season. Well, the 2023 Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to some wellness essentials like body lotions and essential oil mists.

You could also grab some home decor to kick off the new year with style from Bath & Body Works’ Wallflowers collection or candle holders. While the store hasn’t revealed everything that will be discounted during the Bath & Body Works 2023 sale, here are all the details to make sure you’re ready to shop in stores and online.

When Is The Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale 2023?

Bath & Body Works

You may remember when the Semi-Annual Sale happened in the summer. Well, this massive Bath & Body Works sale typically pops up again after Christmas. This year, it starts on Dec. 26 and will run both in stores and online. So, if you’re feeling too drained from all the eggnog and Christmas cookies to go outside the day after Christmas, keep your jammies on and shop from the comfort of your couch.

Of course, the select items on sale will only be available while supplies last so you’ll want to shop ASAP. The early bird gets the best Wallflowers scents and pocket-sized hand sanitizers. While you do want to shop early, the sale will be going on for quite some time. They haven’t revealed exactly how long the Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale will be for 2023, but Bath & Body Works did share there will be “new deals and markdowns every week.”

What Items Are On Sale During Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale 2023?

For now, Bath & Body Works is also keeping secret exactly what items will be a part of the Semi-Annual Sale. However, they did reveal that this will be a last-chance for customers to stock up on their favorite holiday scents. If you’re a big Twisted Peppermint or Fresh Balsam fan, grab as many skin care items and candles that you can to last you until next holiday season.

Some of the boozy fragrances will also make great New Year’s Eve items, like a Champagne Toast three-wick candle to set the mood or a Bourbon gift set with body spray and hand cream. Also during the Semi-Annual Sale, Bath & Body Works will feature some spring scents while also welcoming back five of their most nostalgic scents for a limited time. This includes Brown Sugar & Fig, Pearberry, Sun Ripened Raspberry, Sea Island Shores, and everyone’s favorite, Cucumber Melon.

The 2000s are back in a big way in fashion and home decor, so you might as well smell like the Y2K with a cucumber melon fragrance mist. Bath & Body Works will also have three celestial-inspired scents that are brand new for the Semi-Annual Sale — Sapphire Moon, Prismatic Stars, and Golden Eclipse. These are said to be perfect for treating yourself during the stressful Mercury in retrograde that is supposed to begin at the end of December. The end of the year is not a great time for the planets to be messing with your communication, so take note of all the important information you need to know for the sale ahead of time.

You can sign up for Bath & Body Works’ Rewards program to get early access to deals. There’s also email and text alerts from Bath & Body Works you can opt into, which will inform you of what’s on sale and remind you to shop as well. To really prepare yourself, bookmark the Top Offers page ahead of time. This is where you’ll find the best deals on Dec. 26. With up to 75% off, you might as well browse while you can.