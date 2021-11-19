Get your wallets ready, everyone. The best deals of the holiday season have already started, and Bartesian is having a sale so good that you can afford to splurge. The artisan cocktail brand is offering a steep discount on its signature machine, all cocktail blends, and accessories until Nov. 29. So, grab a beverage and your laptop to start shopping the Bartesian Black Friday 2021 sale right now.

If you love the idea of pouring the perfect cocktail for your guests without stocking up on all the (many) ingredients, the Bartesian cocktail maker is your answer. Not only does this sleek, premium machine store multiple bottles of liquor for you, but it also couldn’t be easier to use. Once you fill up the whiskey, gin, vodka, or tequila bottles, and then insert them in the machine, reach for one of Bartesian’s perfectly blended “cocktail capsules.” Much like coffee pods for an individual cup maker, these capsules are filled with the tastiest blend of bitters, juice concentrates, extracts, and mixers, and are pre-measured so you don’t have to do any of the mixing yourself. Just pop your capsule of choice into the machine, tap which liquor you want, and voila, you have a delicious cocktail at your fingertips.

The best part of Bartesian’s Black Friday sale is that you’ll be able to stock up on all the cocktail capsules you want. When you spend $400 dollars on anything in the online shop from now until Nov. 29, you automatically get $100 off your cart — no discount code required.

That means if you spend $350 on the cocktail maker, all you have to do is add $50 to get $100 dollars off, which is easy to do with any accessories you might want to add. There are capsules for so many yummy drinks, including twists on old classics, like the passion fruit margarita. Bartesian even has a “Witch’s Heart” cocktail capsule set, which is a fruity blend made with edible glittery to give it a bit of sparkle.

But if you’re in the mood for something spiced and seasonal, you could also splurge on the new Bartesian Advent Calendar. Open a secret door each day for the 12 days before Christmas to reveal the cocktail capsule of the day. There are some holiday favorites, as well as a mix of classic drinks that you and your guests are sure to enjoy. Plus, it’s just fun to be surprised by which cocktail you’re going to unwind with each night during the holiday hustle. Just be sure to grab your calendar soon, as it’ll only be in the online shop until Nov. 21.

There are also gorgeous highball and lowball glasses, capsule storage options, and leather-bound menus to help you fill up your cart as well. Bartesian even has its own monthly subscription box so you can get your fave drinks delivered to your doorstep automatically each month, which makes the perfect gift. Just be sure to shop the Bartesian Black Friday deals while you can — with cocktail capsules like “Apple Pie,” chances are they won’t be around for long.