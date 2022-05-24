There’s even a Demodog.
To celebrate Stranger Things Season 4: Volume 1, dog toy and food subscription program BarkBox announced a new collection of scary-cute dog toys inspired by the hit Netflix series.
BarkBox’s Stranger Things collection, which launched on May 23, is perfect for your dog-friendly viewing party.
If you’re new to the program, you can snag the supernatural box by signing up for a 6-month or 12-month BarkBox subscription on the website for $23 a month.
Each box comes with two toys, two treats, and a chew.