BarkBox’s New Zodiac Dog Toys Come With A Quiz To Find Your Pup’s True Sign

If you’re someone who has their dog’s astrological chart memorized, you’re not gonna want to miss this. Whether your dog is fierce like a Leo, sensitive like a Cancer, or curious like Gemini, you can match your dog’s personality to its zodiac sign with BarkBox’s new “dogstrology” collection. Each toy in BarkBox’s zodiac dog toy collection represents a different astrology sign, so you can finally show people what it means when you say your dog is “such a Taurus.”

If you didn’t know, BarkBox is a monthly subscription box for dogs that comes with two toys, two all-natural dog treats, and a chew. Though each box is centered around a different theme, the “dogstrology” collection, which launched on March 28, isn’t part of a themed box. According to a BARK spokesperson, new BarkBox subscribers can select the toy they want to add to their box, while existing subscribers can add that month’s toy to their next box. The stuffed dogstrology toys are made to look like a different animal or symbol in the zodiac, and they come with squeakers and added crinkle for maximum play potential.

Astrology-loving dog owners can choose between the following 12 toys:

Ram (Aries) Bull (Taurus) Two-headed turtle (Gemini) Crab (Cancer) Lion (Leo) Dove (Virgo) Balance beam (Libra) Scorpion (Scorpio) Bow and arrow (Sagittarius) Sea-goat (Capricorn) Pot of water (Aquarius) Two fish (Pisces)

The Aries ram features a black base with yellow horns, sparkly-pink feet, and adorable starry-eyed eyes. The Taurus bull looks a lot less friendly, thanks to its angry stare and large yellow nose ring.

Courtesy of BarkBox

One of the faces on the two-headed Gemini turtle is smiling, while the other is frowning. The Cancer crab is made with a light blue base and hot pink fluffy claws that don’t nip.

Courtesy of BARK

Treat your furry Leo friend to the hot-pink lion with a black fluffy mane, or channel your dog’s tender side with to a white dove with a flower crown for Virgo season. If you’ve got two dogs in one household, or your dog just loves to play, the balance beam for Libra season comes with two soft balls attached to the end of the beam, making it perfect for tug-of-war.

Courtesy of BARK

The Scorpio scorpion comes with three pointy claws, while the bow and arrow inspired by Sagittarius features a smiling face on the arrow top, a black sparkly bow in the middle, and two fluffy pink pieces on the bottom of the arrow. Inspired by the Capricorn sea-goat, the Capricorn toy is made with a black goat head and a pale blue mermaid tale on bottom.

Courtesy of BarkBox

If you’re an Aquarius, you probably know the symbol for your sign is the waterbearer, which is why the Aquarius toy is a lovable pot for water with crystal clear blue eyes. Lastly, Pisces dogs can enjoy two toys, thanks to the adorable blue and pink Pisces fish.

Courtesy of BARK

If you’re looking to add a friendly lion, an angry bull, or a two-headed turtle to your roster of dog toys, you won’t be able to find them in stores. To score the stuffed dog-strological swag, you’ll have to subscribed to BarkBox’s $23 monthly subscription box. Dog owners who opt for the $29 monthly Super Chewer option will also get a zodiac-themed toy, but it won’t look like the stuffed toys — the Super Chewer option is for the dogs that chew through it all, so it’ll be made out of rubber to keep your dog from destroying it in two days. Zodiac toys are only available for 6-month or 12-month subscription plans while supplies last.

Not sure what your dogs astrological sign is? No problem — BARK’s interactive dogstrology quiz will tell you what your dog’s true sign is, so that you can choose the best toy for your pup (or use it to prove the skeptics wrong).