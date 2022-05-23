Streaming
Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, and Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp in Stranger Thing...

Everything To Remember About Stranger Things 3 Before Season 4

Here's where every character left off.

By Ani Bundel
It’s been nearly three years since Stranger Things 3 was released in July 2019. Considering the events of the last few years, no one could blame fans for forgetting what happened. Here’s a character-by-character Stranger Things 3 recap for those who need it.

Mike

Hopper told Mike to stay away from El, breaking them up. Despite that, Mike helped her track a possessed Billy, and eventually admitted to El he loved her, helped her save Hawkins, and then said goodbye when she left town with the Byers clan after Hopper’s disappearance.

