There’s no better way to take advantage of warm weather than by planning a backyard picnic with your BFFs or SO. Instead of doing the bare minimum, you’ll want to take some inspiration from TikTok and put together a bougie picnic that’s so picturesque that you’ll need to post the whole spread on social media — along with some clever Instagram captions for backyard picnics, of course. A proper picnic aesthetic with a delicious spread and gorgeous decor can turn any normal day into a moment you’ll want to remember forever, and you’ll definitely want to document it for all your followers to see.

You’ve probably seen some Insta-worthy picnic setups on TikTok that have inspired you to create your own stunning setup. Of course, you need a cozy blanket and tasty charcuterie board with all your fave snacks for a picnic, but you can take it to the next level with a bouquet of fresh flowers and some candles. If you want to have a super romantic picnic date with your partner, string up some fairy lights in the trees and get a few comfy throw pillows so you can lay out and stargaze together after dinner.

If you’d rather have a nostalgic backyard hang with your besties, make sure you have some throwback snacks like ants on a log and homemade Dunkaroos. When you’re not eating, you can play some throwback games like Freeze Tag or Red Rover. Just don’t forget to take as many pictures and TikTok videos of your day to post with cute picnic puns and food quotes.

With a gorgeous setup and delicious spread, you’ll definitely have a lot to post between all the foodie pics and lounging selfies. Having these 50 backyard picnic Instagram captions at your fingertips will ensure you don’t ever have to stop the fun before sharing these moments with all your friends.

Shutterstock

"I'd pic(nic) you any day." "Life needs a few more polka dots and picnics." "Food, friends, and sunshine." "Look at how delicious this spread is." "Wine not picnic today?" "Wanna go on a picnic? Alpaca lunch." "Picnics are a great time to ketchup with friends." "Here comes the sun." — The Beatles, "Here Comes the Sun" "The only ants invited to this picnic are on a log." "Life's gouda when you're picnic-ing." "Life advice: Go on a picnic, even if it's just in your backyard." "I relish our friendship." "Let me be frank: I love picnics." "You mustard that I love picnics." "You can expect good thymes when you're on a picnic." "Nice day for a picnic." "My favorite adventures come from my own backyard." "Life's a picnic, so enjoy every minute of it." "Blanket, basket, you, and me. That's all we need." "I need s'more picnics in my life." "Enjoy the little things in life because one day you'll look back and realize they were the big things." — Kurt Vonnegut "Lettuce enjoy this beautiful day." "You're one in a melon." "Food tastes better when you're enjoying it on a picnic blanket." "I'm having a gouda time with you." "When life hands you lemons, make lemonade and have a picnic." "I live for picnics I don't have to travel far to get to." "Adventure is out there." — Up "I love picnics berry much." "Let's avo-cuddle on the picnic blanket." "What time is it? Picnic time!" "Life with you is always a picnic." "Hands off of my picnic basket." "A happy little camper." "Kiwi have a backyard picnic every day?" "I love picnics, because after I eat, it's so easy to take a nap." "Watermelon sugar high." — Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar" "This picnic spread is my jam." "Picnics and my backyard make a really great pear." “Nothing better than eating a good meal under blue skies.” “Avo good day.” “It’s un-brie-lievably nice out today.” “Only gouda vibes here.” “What a grape decision to have a picnic with you.” “I'm not board at all when there’s a charcuterie board around.” “Let's brie friends forever.” “The best things in life are cheese.” “The grass is always greener when you’re on a picnic with your favorite person.” “Things just taste better outdoors.” “Take a gander at how delightful this spread is.”