Bacardí is bringing tropical vibes to you this holiday season in the form of coconut cream liqueur. The brand brought back a pre-made Coquito, a classic Puerto Rican drink, for December 2021, and you can also warm up your space with its holiday-perfect scent. Here’s everything you need to know about the return of bottled Bacardí Coqutio and matching scented candle.

Bacardí brought back its bottled coquito for the 2021 holiday season, and it marks the third year in a row you can pick up the pre-mixed holiday drink. Coquito is a Caribbean holiday beverage from Puerto Rico, and Bacardí’s sip follows the traditional recipe. Combining its Bacardí Superior white rum with coconut cream, vanilla, cinnamon, and toasted spices, the boozy sip is like a tropical take on eggnog. If you’re 21 or older, you can can get Bacardí Coquito nationwide at select grocery and liquor stores while supplies last, as well as online from ReserveBar and Drizly, for $19.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. During the 2019 and 2020 holiday seasons, the rum liqueur sold out fast, according to Bacardí, so you might want to grab a bottle before it disappears once the holidays are over.

If you really love the Puerto Rican holiday cocktail, you can bask in its scent well after your glass is empty because Bacardí is selling a limited-edition coquito-scented candle. Returning for 2021, the rum brand first launched the candle for the 2020 holiday season, and it was a definite hit. Featuring creamy vanilla and rum notes, you can get the custom-blended soy wax candle to bring the sweet scent to your home for $32 on Bacardí’s website, while supplies last.

And calling all rum lovers, the brand is also selling some festive ugly holiday sweaters, available in size S to XXL.

You can also rep your love for Bacardí year-round, if that’s your vibe. The brand is selling a sweatshirt set (available in XS to XL), which it launched in collaboration with California-based loungewear brand Aviator Nation.

