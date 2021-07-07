Bacardí’s New Rum Is Like A Tropical Vacation In A Bottle

You can get a taste of the island life with a new Bacardí flavor inspired by the Caribbean. Just in time for National Piña Colada Day on Saturday, July 10, the rum brand unveiled a fruity libation that’s perfectly summery. If you like piña coladas and vacay vibes, get ready to grab a bottle of Bacardí Tropical Rum’s pineapple-coconut goodness.

Bacardí unveiled its Tropical Rum on Wednesday, July 7, and the flavor profile is the perfect addition to your piña colada plans (or any drink that requires a tiny umbrella). Those 21 and over can enjoy a fruity infusion of the Caribbean with creamy coconut, pineapple, and fresh guava complemented by a white rum base. You can grab a 750-milliliter bottle of Bacardí Tropical for $12.99 for delivery through Drizly, participating stores through Instacart, or from select liquor stores nationwide such as Total Wine & More.

Unfortunately, Bacardí Tropical is only available for a limited time through fall 2021, so you’ll want to get your hands on the boozy offering before it’s gone.

In honor of the upcoming holidays, Bacardí also shared some recipes and ideas to make your National Piña Colada Day or National Mojito Day (on Sunday, July 11) a hit.

In addition to enjoying Bacardí Tropical with seltzer water, pineapple juice, or orange juice, for National Piña Colada Day, you can easily make the tropical sip by blending one ounce of Bacardí Tropical and one and a half ounces each of cream of coconut and pineapple juice.

The Mojito option calls for a shot of Bacardí Tropical, mint leaves, three-quarters of an ounce each of club soda and lime juice, and a half-ounce of simple syrup.

And last but not least, you can also use it as the base for a Bacardí Tropical Sunset by mixing an ounce each of lime juice, orange juice, and pineapple juice with a half-ounce of passionfruit syrup (or juice) and a shot of the rum.

If you’re looking for other options from Bacardí, the brand also sells different flavored rums, including Bacardí Coconut, Lime, Limón, Dragonberry, Pineapple, Mango, and Raspberry.

When heading to the store to grab a bottle of Bacardí Tropical Rum, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.