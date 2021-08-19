This Month’s Full Moon Might Feel Less Intense For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Every full moon exudes its own brand of magic. After all, each full moon takes place in its own zodiac sign and makes connections with different planets, which is proof that no two full moons are ever the same. Even though you’re about to experience the second full moon in Aquarius of Leo season — making it an astrological or seasonal blue moon — that doesn’t mean the experience will be identical to the last one. You might actually be surprised how different it will be. However, the August 2021 full moon in Aquarius will affect these zodiac signs the least — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and for them, the experience will probably be a little less pivotal.

Luckily, that doesn’t mean it won’t still be a powerful one. The upcoming blue moon — which takes place on Aug. 22 at 8:01 a.m. ET — will join forces with expansive, adventurous, and indulgent Jupiter. When this planet touches something, it inevitably becomes bigger, which speaks to the influence of this upcoming full moon. Chances are, it will expand whatever you’re thinking, feeling, or doing, making it feel that much more important.

The reason this upcoming full moon (aka Sturgeon Moon) might not feel as intense for mutable signs is because it will activate their cadent houses (the third house, sixth house, ninth house, and 12th house). In astrology, these houses are generally considered less influential, which means that this full moon is not likely to evoke major life changes. However, it could still deliver important information to these zodiac signs and inspire deep revelations within them.

Either way, mutable signs are bound to experience something interesting. Here’s why:

Shutterstock

Gemini: You’re Opening Your Mind And Expanding Your Awareness

This full moon could take you somewhere beautiful, Gemini. It could inspire you to get out of your neighborhood and travel to a far-off destination. It might even encourage you to open your mind to a concept you never would have embraced before; a concept that could possibly shift your perspective entirely. Regardless of what happens, this full moon is about adventure. Unleash your inner explorer and get to know the world around you.

Virgo: You’re Learning How To Take Things Day By Day

Rethink your daily routine and your self-care regimens, Virgo. This full moon is encouraging you to take better care of yourself by improving your relationship with your body and health. It’s also encouraging you to spend your time more wisely and put more effort into goals that matter. Big changes don’t happen overnight. They happen each day as you commit to a schedule and routine that brings the best out of you.

Sagittarius: You’re Feeling Inspired To Use Your Voice In A New Way

You’re brimming with intelligent things to say, but do you have the courage to say them? It’s easy to dumb yourself down in order to fit in, Sagittarius. It’s easy to stay quiet on controversial topics. However, this full moon is tapping into your intellect and reminding you how smart you are. It’s encouraging you to study up and learn more. It wants you to remember what an intelligent presence you can be. Start talking about what you know.

Pisces: You’re Embracing Solitude And Inner Healing

This full moon could weigh heavy on your soul, Pisces. You might even want to take a break from everything and excuse yourself. Solitude is calling your name because this full moon is shining a light on your subconscious thoughts and feelings. Repressed memories may be surfacing, giving you a chance to finally process what you’ve been carrying. Allow this full moon to be the therapist you need right now.